20 Animals On The Brink Of Extinction

The world is full of incredible wildlife. Animals of various shapes, sizes, and natures all come together to form our beautiful planet. However, not all species are thriving together. In fact, many animals are on the verge of no longer existing. Threats such as habitat loss, pollution, climate change, loss of prey, and so much more are negatively impacting animals across the globe. Here are 20 animals that are on the brink of extinction, unless we do something about it.

1.Sunda Pangolin

As one of the eight species of pangolin, the Sunda pangolin (Manis javanica) is a shy and elusive species. Unfortunately, they were not elusive enough to evade illegal trafficking and trade. To this day, that remains the main reason for their endangered listing. In some parts of the world, they are overhunted and poached for their meat, which is considered a luxury product. Due to that, their population has dwindled. While experts are unaware of how many exactly remain in the wild, it is widely acknowledged that their numbers have drastically declined.

2. Red Wolf

The lesser-known, thinner cousin of the grey wolf, the red wolf (Canis rufus), is next on our list of animals on the brink of extinction. While they used to roam among 48 of the states, their habitat has significantly shrunk. Research indicates that around 99 percent of their territory has been eliminated. Now, due to poaching, vehicle collisions, and habitat loss, only 20 remain in the world today.

3. Amur Leopard

This stunning creature is one of the rarest big cats in the world. The Amur leopard (Panthera pardus orientalis) has only around 130 individuals left in the wild. However, the future for this creature looks promising. Their wild population appears to have finally stablized, and has even begun increasing. Yet, they are far from out of the danger zone. They have been endangered since 1996 and remain that way due to habitat loss, fragmentation, and prey scarcity, among other things.

4. California Condor

While this animal may not be cute and cuddly, it still deserves our attention and support. The California condor (Gymnogyps californianus) is a magnificent bird. With an impressive 9-foot wingspan, this bird can soar for hours without even flapping its wings. Additionally, it is immensely important as it feasts on carrion, ridding the world of what many others would see as garbage. Unfortunatley, there are fewer than 600 individuals remaining today. Lead poisoning, microtrash ingestion, and habitat destruction from oil and gas drilling are some of the leading causes of their demise.

5. Sunda Tiger

Also known as the Sumatran tiger (Panthera tigris sondaica), this is the smallest tiger subspecies in the world. Experts claim that fewer than 400 exist in the wild. The main reasons for their critically endangered status are habitat loss from deforestation and illegal hunting. Yes, people still hunt these stunnign creatures, hard to believe I know.

6. San Joaquin Kit Fox

These adorable little animals are also unfortunatley on the brink of extinction. However, with a little less than 7,000 of them in the world, they are faring better than some of the other animals on this list. The San Joaquin kit fox (Vulpes macrotis) is the smallest fox species in North America, and arguably one of the cutest. The main threats that they face are climate change, disease, pesticides, habitat destruction, and a decrease in prey.

7. Mountain Gorilla

It is hard to imagine a world without this majestic primate in it. However, with only an estimated 1,063 individuals left in the wild, that possibility is becoming all too real. The mountain gorilla (Gorilla beringei beringei) lives in high-altitude forests. These forests are located in the volcanic and mountainous regions of the Democratic Republic of Congo. Although they may seem to live in distant areas, habitat loss remains a significant threat they face. Additionally, they suffer from exposure to human disease and being accidentally trapped in illegal snares.

8. North Atlantic Right Whale

Next on our list of animals on the brink of extinction, we have the North Atlantic right whale (Eubalaena glacialis). This whale species is one of the most endangered large whale species in the world. The main cause is commercial whaling. With fewer than 350 whales left, this species is most definitely suffering. Despite efforts to protect these whales through the Right Whale Coexistence Act of 2022, which has garnered support in Congress, the population continues to suffer.

9. Bornean Organgutan

On the island of Borneo, you can find the Bornean orangutan (Pongo pygmaeus). Scientists estimate that there are only about 104,700 left in the wild. While that number is small and dwindling, it is much more than some of the other animals on our list. However, with the loss of habitat being the main threat to the species, their decline is not expected to improve. As humans continue to move into their natural habitat, the future for this primate is looking bleak.

10. Florida Panther

While many people fear the Florida panther (Puma concolor coryi), humans pose a much greater threat to them than they do to us. While this species used to roam free, Defenders.org shares that "the species now occupies less than five percent of its historic range." The Florida panther has lost its home and its numbers due to habitat loss and fragmentation, as well as genetic problems and disease. Additionally, motor vehicle accidents are one of the leading causes of death for this stunning creature. All of this has brought their numbers down to between 120 and 230 individuals.

11. Yangtze Finless Porpoise

If you have never heard of this animal, I am sure you are not alone. The Yangtze Finless Porpoise (Neophocaena asiaeorientalis) is the only living freshwater porpoise in the world. This incredible porpoise is found in the Yangtze River in China. Similar to many of the animals on this list, it is listed as critically endangered. Today, there are roughly only about 1,249 of them left. Things like years of environmental degradation, overfishing, and water pollution have slowly killed them off.

12. Southern Resident Orca

The Southern Resident orca (Orcinus orca) is a very unique population. They are only found off the coasts of Washington, Oregon, and British Columbia. Now, with only 74 left in their population, they are endangered. The main threats that these beautiful animals are facing are a lack of prey, pollution, and noise disturbance.

13. Black Rhino

The black rhino (Diceros bicornis) is one of the species that has suffered the most due to poaching. Only about 2% of the population survived the large-scale poaching efforts. Now, there are only an estimated 6,421 individuals in the wild remaining. While there have been substantial efforts made regarding their conservation, black rhinos are still critically endangered.

14. African Forest Elephant

Elephants are one of my favorite animals, so this one hits very close to home. Unfortunately, the African forest elephant (Loxodonta cyclotis) is among the animals on the brink of extinction. While their shy nature prevents experts from knowing the exact number of their population, it is no secret that it is declining. WWF argues that "they are critically endangered species and have declined by over 80% in the last century." Additionally, they only occupy "around 25% of their historic range." The main threat to these beautiful creatures is poaching.

15. Sumatran Orangutan

Next on our list of animals on the brink of extinction, we have the Sumatran orangutan (Pongo abelii). This orangutan is exclusively found on the island of Sumatra, Indonesia, hence its name. With fewer than 14,000 individuals remaining in the world, this species is listed as critically endangered. Like other orangutans, the Sumatran orangutan faces similar threats. Threats such as logging, expanding human development, and illicit pet trade all affect this species' dwindling numbers.

16. Hawksbill Turtle

The Hawksbill turtle (Eretmochelys imbricata) holds a special place in my heart. There is something majestic about sea turtles, and learning that some of them are endangered breaks my heart. The Hawksbill turtle is found near tropical and subtropical waters of the Atlantic, Indian, and Pacific oceans. Now, due to issues such as plastic pollution and climate change, this species is critically endangered. Experts estimate that there are fewer than 8,000 left.

17. Golden Bamboo Lemur

The golden bamboo lemur (Hapalemur aureus) is a stunning species. Unfortunately, its adorable looks will not save it from extinction. These primates, native to Madagascar, sport stunning brown, golden, and orange fur. They received their name from their preferred food source, bamboo. Unfortunately, there are fewer than 250 of these lemurs remaining in the wild today. Between habitat destruction and being trapped in snares, their numbers are rapidly declining.

18. Madagascar Pochard

Similar to the golden bamboo lemur, the Madagascar pochard (Aythya innotata) also lives in Madagascar. In fact, this duck can only be found in very specific regions. Experts estimate there are only 30 to 50 of these birds remaining in the wild, which is devastating. The wetlands in which they live have been degraded by activities such as rice cultivation and disturbance.

19. Table Mountain Ghost Frog

The Table Mountain ghost frog (Heleophryne rosei) is the next unfortunate animal on our list of animals on the brink of extinction. This frog makes its home in Table Mountain National Park near Cape Town, South Africa. While it is unknown how many of this species exist in the wild, experts know that it is not many. The main threats it is facing today are alien plants and the presence of water storage reservoirs.

20. Geometric Tortoise

Last but not least, on our list of animals on the brink of extinction, we have the geometric tortoise. This species (Psammobates geometricus) is native to South Africa. It is easy to spot due to its brilliant yellow and black geometric pattern on its shell. Due to habitat alteration and destruction, there are only about 800 of these tortoises left.