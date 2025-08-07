Blue Whales Are Starting To Go Silent: Why This New Development Is Concerning

When visiting the California coast, there are certain things people have come to expect. Stunning views and the sound of the whales calling are just two of the many. However, recently, blue whales have been silent. While some people may not find this to be a big deal, scientists find this new development somewhat concerning.

Why Scientists Are Concerned That Blue Whales Are Starting To Go Silent

According to the NY Post, scientists fear that blue whales going silent is "an indication of a greater ecosystem danger." Over the last six years, scientists have been tracking and studying the auditory sounds of three whale species. Those three species are the blue, fin, and humpback whales. Additionally, they were studying these whales in the North Pacific Ocean.

The data collected was used to inform behavioral research on the whales, including their foraging habits. However, while conducting this research, the scientists noticed something alarming. The study found "a decrease in song detection for both blue and fin whales across two of three interannual changes after 2017."

What Could Be Causing This Radio Silence?

With the lack of vocalization, scientists are now wondering what could be causing these blue and fin whales to go silent. Some believe it has to do with global warming. Warming waters began back in 2013 when a large, dense pool of hot water began traveling through the ocean. That dense water was nicknamed The Blob and eventually made its way off the West Coast of the U.S.

In addition, the NY Post shares that "food web toxicity was at high levels because of an extremely harmful algal bloom." That bloom was the "most widespread poisoning of marine mammals ever documented, including in whales." Given that algae thrive in warm, sunny conditions, it is unsurprising that their high levels correlate with higher temperatures.

Higher water temperatures mean more harmful algae. More harmful algae then kill off the krill population. In turn, fewer krill means fewer blue whales and fewer blue whales means less blue whale songs. John Ryan, a biological oceanographer at the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute, summed it up perfectly. He stated, "When you really break it down, it's like trying to sing while you're starving." Which is the last thing on your mind? When you are starving, the only thing on your mind is finding your next food source. Realistically, that is most likely what is happening with these whales now.