Baby Born With Air Rifle Pellet Lodged In Stomach After Dad Shot Pregnant Mother

A baby is lucky to be alive after being born with an air rifle pellet lodged firmly in her stomach. The newborn's father accidentally shot her mother while she was pregnant. The incident led to the baby coming into this world as a gun-shot victim.

The incident happened in Moscow, Russia. The father had been target practicing with an air rifle. That's when one of the pellet's ricocheted and struck his pregnant wife in the stomach. The woman was in her last month of pregnancy. At the hospital, doctors realized that the pellet had avoided all of the baby's critical organs.

Doctors decided it was safer to wait for the baby to be born before removing the pellet. They then removed the pellet from the girl's stomach. It was located just underneath her skin. Both mother and daughter appeared healthy all things considered. Air rifles can be deadly. In addition to the risk of a wound, lead air pellets can also cause lead poisoning.

Baby Born With Pellet In Stomach

Following the incident, the Russian hospital system released a statement.

"Neonatal surgeons at the Moscow Regional Centre for Maternal and Child Health removed a pellet from a pneumatic weapon from the anterior abdominal wall of a newborn baby," the State Budgetary Institution of Healthcare of the Moscow Region stated. "The neonatal surgery department (headed by Mikhail Georgievich Rekhviashvili, PhD) received a call about transferring a child with a foreign object - a pellet in the anterior abdominal wall."

They said the baby had been born just find. They also commented on the incident.

"The newborn girl was delivered in satisfactory condition. Upon palpation of the anterior abdominal wall, doctors discovered a subcutaneous mass. Upon investigating the circumstances, it was found that at the 30th week of pregnancy, the child's father was practising shooting targets with a pneumatic weapon in the backyard.

"In a bizarre accident, the pellet ricocheted and hit the child's mother in the abdomen. The parents immediately sought medical assistance. An ultrasound was performed - there was no danger to the life and health of the mother and child and no indications for emergency surgical intervention."