As Flesh-Eating Bacteria Pops Up In 5 States Experts Share How To Stay Safe

If you are planning a summer vacation, you might want to check this out. A flesh-eating bacteria has been sweeping across the nation, making appearances in five U.S. states. This bacterium thrives in salt waters and has been wreaking havoc along the Gulf Coast. Luckily, experts have begun to share tips on how to stay safe.

Experts Share How To Stay Safe Amid New Flesh-Eating Bacteria Scare

Vibrio vulnificus has reared its ugly head and has been making appearances across several U.S. states. The Cleveland Clinic shares details on this specific bacterium. They share that "Vibrio vulnificus is a type of bacteria that can cause a fatal infection." There are two ways that you contract this infection. The first is by eating uncooked or undercooked shellfish. The second is if contaminated seawater enters an open wound.

Unfortunatley, contact with this flesh-eating bacteria can cause serious illness. This illness can quickly lead to "sepsis, shock, and large, spreading blisters that destroy tissues." This bacterium thrives in brackish waters, making seawater a favorite dwelling place. The NY Post shares that "several dozen cases and nine deaths have been reported so far this year," due to the flesh-eating bacteria.

Those cases have been seen across Florida, Louisiana, North Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. Luckily, the experts are sharing ways to stay safe regarding this terrifying situation.

How To Stay Safe

This bacterium needs salt water to thrive. It mainly occupies seawater or brackish water where freshwater and saltwater mix. Therefore, if you want to avoid it, try avoiding those bodies of water. Instead, opt for a freshwater source. Or you could skip the beach vacation this year and opt for a more mountainous terrain instead. Additionally, cases related to this bacterium rise during the summer months, when it tends to peak. If you want to lessen your chances of swimming in contaminated waters, try avoiding travel to these destinations during those warmer months.

Additionally, the NY Post shared that "About 75% of the cases are from wound exposure to seawater." Therefore, one of the best ways to stay safe is to stay out of the water if you have an open wound. Also, avoid eating undercooked shellfish or shellfish that has been sitting out too long. Another way to keep safe is to know the symptoms in case they arise. If an open wound is exposed to the bacterium, it can cause "high fever, intense pain, swelling, and redness at the wound site." From there, "A soft tissue infection can lead to skin breakdown, ulcers, and fluid-filled blisters."

On the contrary, if you are exposed by consuming uncooked or undercooked shellfish, the symptoms differ. Instead, those who consume the bacterium may experience vomiting and diarrhea. Then, as a result, they may experience dehydration. Additionally, stomach pain, fever, and chills could follow. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, it is a good idea to get tested. Vibrio vulnificus is diagnosed by testing blood, wound fluid, or stool samples.

If you are contaminated with the flesh-eating bacteria, antibiotics are administered immediately. Occasionally, in aggressive cases, affected limbs may need to be removed.