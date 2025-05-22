An "Unexpected Escape Artist" Gives Cops A Run For Their Money

When imagining a police chase I promise this is not the suspect you most-likely imagine. However, this unexpected escape artist is no stranger to law enforcement. In fact, back in October 2024 he led police on a wild chase as well. Introducing Irwin, the pet runaway kangaroo.

Unexpected Escape Artist Gives Cops A Run For Their Money

This runaway kangaroo was spotted on the streets of Durango, Colorado with police close behind. On May 19 this marsupial decided to make a run for it, or a hop for it? After being chased down the streets the pursuit ended in an alley, where officers were finally able to capture the unexpected escape artist. It seemed like Irwin may have remembered his friends in blue because he didn't seem to put up much of a fight as the officer grabbed a hold of him and carried him back to the police cruiser.

Although the officer seemed a bit out of breath that man must be strong because he did not drop the roo once. The average weight of a male kangaroo is around 200 pounds, so you go sir! As he was loaded into the back of the police car someone off camera joked, "Now he is getting arrested." Even the police had a good laugh about the encounter. In a Facebook post they shared, "Guess who came hopping back...?." After giving a shoutout to the runaway kangaroo, the post also highlighted the effectiveness of the officers.

The post read, "We can't say we saw "kangaroo roundup" in the job description, but here we are. All in a day's work. Applause to Ofc. Garrison who flexed and showed us who could lift the not-so-little guy (who definitely grew since our last encounter)." I am glad to see that everyone was in such good spirits about the whole encounter. Hopefully Irwin's owner will keep a better eye on him from here on out. Although I have to admit, I don't know if there is much stopping a kangaroo on a mission.