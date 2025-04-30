Runaway Kangaroo Causes Massive Car Collision In Alabama

Kangaroo Jack is at it again. A runaway kangaroo caused a massive car collision between two cars in Alabama. This comes after it escaped its owner and went on the lam on the highway.

The two vehicle collision happened in Macon County, near Montgomery. A kangaroo named Shelia escaped from her owners and went on the run on Tuesday, April 29.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency stated in a post that the animal caused the crash. The collision caused both lanes on the interstate to be closed. It was quite the chaotic scene on the highway.

"The crash occurred in the southbound lane of Interstate 85 near the 46-mile marker in Macon County," said police. "Eventually, both the southbound and northbound lanes of Interstate 85, near the 46-mile marker, were closed while Troopers with the ALEA's Highway Patrol Division, along with the animal's owner, conducted a recovery of the kangaroo."

Kangaroo On The Run

It was also something that police wasn't familiar with. It's not everyday they encounter a kangaroo. Fortunately, the animal wasn't harmed in the crash that it caused. Owner, Patrick Starr, arrived to bring in the animal. And no, I'm not making a SpongeBob reference. That's his actual name. Starr managed to tranq the animal and also bring it back home.

"I've never seen anything like it. We had a bear a few years ago, but never a kangaroo. You never know what you'll see in Macon County," Sheriff Andre Brunson also said in a Facebook live video.

According to the sheriff, the closed the highway after the crash. They stopped traffic so the kangaroo "doesn't run in front of the traffic and get himself killed."

"Everybody is out here working together trying to make sure that we get this kangaroo home safely," he added. They didn't want another crash to happen due to the runaway animal. Fortunately, Starr had the kangaroo treated at the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine. She's now safely back home.

"She's a sweet pet," Starr also said about the animal. "I'm glad she's back home, and I'm glad everybody slowed down a little bit."