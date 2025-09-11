Americans Flock To Luxury Resort To Experience Blue Zone Diet Linked To Longevity

A desire to live a long, healthy life is something that most people crave. However, many people are not actively taking steps to extend their lifetimes. After learning about the numerous centenarians in Costa Rica, Americans have begun to flock to a luxury resort located there. They hope to experience the blue zone diet, which has been linked to longevity.

A centenarian is a person who lives beyond the age of 100 years old. Besides being an incredible personal accomplishment, reaching this age is also a rare and remarkable feat. Especially considering that the CDC shares the average lifespan for males is around 75 years. For females, it is slightly longer, around 81 years. Many of these centenarians reside in areas known as Blue Zones. Blue Zones are geographic locations where residents tend to live longer and healthier lives. Although there are several more now, there were five original blue zones. Those five original blue zones were: Okinawa, Japan; Sardinia, Italy; Nicoya, Costa Rica; Ikaria, Greece; and Loma Linda, California."

Recently, Americans have taken an interest in Nicoya, Costa Rica. Locals of these areas have regularly outlived the average American by almost a decade. Many have attributed their successful health to their diet. Now, Americans are flocking to the luxury resort in hopes of discovering its secrets. The resort is situated on the peninsula, offering the opportunity to experience the blue zone diet, which is linked to its longevity.

What Is This Blue Zone Diet?

The first thing to note about this blue zone diet in Costa Rica is that it is made from all-natural ingredients. Diego Mollenhauer, the resort's executive chef, spoke with the NY Post about the food served at the resort. He claimed, "It is rooted in tradition — food prepared 'the old-fashioned way,' preserving flavor and nutritional value without additives, chemicals or artificial enhancements." Then he shared that the resort offers a five-course meal inspired by the various Blue Zones of the world.

Additionally, they note that the diet in Costa Rica has always been directly linked with health. A study found that those locals who "ate a traditional diet had a significantly lower risk of death from any cause." Mollenhauer explained that there is a solid foundation for a successful diet for those in this Blue Zone. He shared, "The foundation lies in the 'golden trio' of corn, beans, and squash, which provides a balanced mix of complex carbohydrates, plant-based protein, and fiber."

Additionally, he argues that the locals often have a lower consumption of red meat and animal fats. Instead, they opt for natural resources such as avocados and seeds. However, it is not just about what they eat, but also what they drink. The NY Post shares that "the local water contains high levels of calcium and magnesium." Additionally, it shares that these "minerals help prevent heart disease and strengthen bones." Add this to their diet choices, which promote digestive and metabolic health, and daily sunshine and outdoor time, and they are giving their body everything it needs to live a long, healthy life.

What Is This Luxury Resort?

For those interested in chasing the blue zone diet and longevity, the sought-after resort is called The W Residences Costa Rica. Also, this high-end resort is tucked away inside the gated community of Réserva Conchal. Its primary focus is on clean eating, making it a great stop for anyone looking for healing and the blue zone diet. Besides being delicious, Mollenhauer boasts that the food is all naturally sourced. He shares, " the use of seasonal, locally sourced ingredients, many harvested right from the resort's on-site garden and apiary."

Many people are willing to spend top dollar for the chance to learn the secrets of a clean lifestyle and the infamous Blue Zone.