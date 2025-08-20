Experts Warn Forever Chemicals Found In Wild Fish And Game: What You Should Know

Here I thought hunting for your food was the healthier option. Experts are now advising that hunters should exercise caution before eating wild game and fish. Signs have been posted in places such as Michigan's Clark's Marsh and Oregon's Columbia Slough, advising hunters and anglers against consuming game or fish they gather there. The reasoning behind these warnings is due to something alarming. Experts are now sharing that forever chemicals have been found in wild fish and game.

Experts Warn Forever Chemicals Found In Wild Fish And Game

In the areas aforementioned, as well as others, experts warn about a danger to public health and safety. These forever chemicals have been found in wild fish and game, making them dangerous to consume. ChemTrust shares that "PFAS (Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), also known as the Forever Chemicals, are a large chemical family of over 10,000 highly persistent chemicals that don't occur in nature." These forever chemicals have been proven to cause cancer. What makes them all the more terrifying is that they are everywhere. These PFAS are in our soil, our water, and even in some of your favorite outdoor gear.

That begs the question: if these chemicals are everywhere, why do we need to worry about them in these specific instances? Although you are exposed daily, it is always best to limit your exposure while you can. While experts are not suggesting you live your life in a bubble, they are suggesting that you think twice before consuming wild game from specific areas. Christopher Higgins is a civil and environmental engineering distinguished professor at Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colorado. He equates the risk of eating this fish and wild game with the risk from eating domestic livestock.

What You Should Know

A study in Poland compared PFAS concentrations in various animals. They found "levels in wild boar to be the highest, followed by cattle, deer, domestic pigs, and poultry." So while it is always good to be cautious, it is not necessary to be overly alarmed. Higgins argues that "every state in the country has a PFAS problem whether they acknowledge it or not." Therefore, everyone is exposed to these chemicals one way or another. He argues, "I would not let it get in the way of enjoying nature and enjoying the fruits of your labor." However, he does suggest thinking about the choices we make regarding the foods we eat and the products we buy.

Although these forever chemicals are everywhere, including in wild fish and game, you should not live your life in fear. With that said, it is best to avoid consuming fish and wild game from areas with posted signage about PFAS and or from areas with higher concentrations.