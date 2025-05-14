4 American Hotels In Incredible Locations You Would Never Expect

When booking a hotel there are some things that you have probably come to expect. For me, I expect the standard room, polite service, and a hotel that is in a typical location. You know, on the a main road or something like that. However not all hotels are in such common places. If you are looking for a stay that is outside of the box than you should check out these 4 American hotels in incredible locations. I promise you would never expect them!

1. Atlas Ad Astra - Nuclear Bunker in Kansas

If you are looking for a unique experience then I think you just found it. Who needs a fancy five-star hotel when you could stay in a nuclear bunker!!? This bunker is part of a Cold War-era missile complex. However, now it used for adventurous guests. Uniq Hotels shares that the site "transformed into an adventure resort and Airbnb by a creative entrepreneur, Matthew Fulkerson." You can choose to stay the night in the bunker or you can camp out in your car or RV on the property. Fulkerson has big ideas to expand the property even further to include things such as astronaut training programs so stay tuned!

2. Potato Hotel- Idaho's Most Unique Stay

I will be honest, when thinking of hotels I would stay in in my lifetime, a potato never made the list. However, it definitely makes the list of American hotels in incredible locations. I mean come on, you are in a potato! What started off as just an advertisement for potatoes has now been transformed into a hotel. You can rent the popular 12 foot wide and high and 28 feet long potato on Airbnb. Despite its bland appearance on the outside I actually think the interior is quite chic. It also features more than you might think. This unique hotel features a double bed, a kitchen, a fireplace, and air conditioning.

3. The Chalet - Train Station Hotel In Tennesse

Located in Chattanooga, this is an American hotel in an incredible location that you do not want to miss. This hotel went through a little bit a re-brand when it changed its name from Choo Choo to The Chalet. However it did not lose any of its charm. With the emergence of cars less and less people had need for trains. Eventually, the station was set for demolition, but then people had a better idea. Uniq Hotels shares that "the 1941 song written by Mack Gordon, Chattanooga Choo Choo, was once again a big hit on the radio, and quick-witted business people saw great potential." Now, train enthusiasts can enjoy in luxury. The hotel features 127 guest rooms, including 25 Pullman train carriages.

4. Kokopelli's Cave - New Mexico's Sandstone Cliff Hotel

Have you ever wanted to spend the night in a 60-million-year-old sandstone cliff? Yea, honestly me either. However, after seeing photos of this American hotel in this incredible location, I may have just changed my mind. Located 70 feet below the top of the cliff, this hotel offers over 1,700 square feet of luxury cave living. However when using the word luxury, think has all modern amenities over boujee design. While you won't find any crystal chandeliers this hotel does feature common amenities such as fireplaces and electricity — which is impressive for a cave on the side of a cliff. The rooms have more of a southwestern style and come with a bedroom, living room, and kitchen. However I will admit that the incredible rock tub and shower does seem pretty luxurious. Not to mention, it comes with incredible views.