Mysterious Bird Calls From Space Have Scientists Perplexed

Honestly, I find this a tad bit creepy. However, that could be because I find space something really hard to wrap my head around. After all, what do we know about it? What is really out there? Despite NASA and astronauts continuously learning new things, not much is known about space. However, now scientists have discovered something very interesting, sound waves that sound like bird calls coming from space.

What Are These Mysterious Bird Calls From Space?

The NY Post shares that "scientists have detected cosmic waves that sound like birds chirping in an unexpected place." These waves, known as chorus waves, "ripple at the same frequency as human hearing." Providing our scientists with the perfect earful.

Those who heard it described it as high-pitch sounds that mimic bird calls. While this is not the first time that scientists have heard these bird calls in space, it is the first time that they have been so close. These specific waves were heard "over 62,000 miles from Earth."

This is truly an incredible feat because sounds like this have never been measured at this distance before. Besides being fascinated by the bird calls in space themselves, scientists are not curious what else could possibly exist out there. Are these space birds or is it something else? What other creatures exist out there in the great unknown?

While scientists are uncertain of exactly how these sounds happen, they assume that Earth's magnetic field has something to do with it. The NY Post shares that "The latest notes were picked up by NASA's Magnetospheric Multiscale." Those satellites were launched "in 2015 to explore the Earth and sun's magnetic fields."

Additionally, these chorus waves have been spotted hear Jupiter and Saturn as well. Only time and more research will reveal the truth behind this great mystery.