Meet The Most Dangerous Bird In The World That People Call A Living Dinosaur

If you think sharks and crocodiles are the only terrifying animals that seem like living dinosaurs, then you haven't met this bird. While birds are not typically at the top of people's fear lists, this one makes it on for sure. This bird is seen as the most dangerous bird in the world, and it is referred to as a living dinosaur. Check out the insane footage of it approaching a woman on the beach below.

This Bird Is Literally A Living Dinosaur

Beachgoers have a close encounter with a living dinosaur, the Cassowary. They?re very dangerous. They?re referred to as the world?s most dangerous bird. pic.twitter.com/tt0VWRcXVu Please enable Javascript to view this content — Nature is Amazing ?? (@AMAZlNGNATURE) September 22, 2024

A woman was relaxing with her daughter on a beach in Australia when this giant bird decided to visit her. This massive creature is known as a cassowary. In the video, you can see the bird begin stalking up to her in the background.

As the bird gets closer to the women, you can hear one of them say, "Oh my goodness." The cassowary stretches its neck and leans over her, almost as if to say, "Are you talking about me?" It appears to lean over the woman's shoulder and stare down at her phone.

The woman instinctively leans away from the living dinosaur in her chair but makes no sudden movements, which is a good idea when you are dealing with the most dangerous bird in the world. Seemingly unimpressed with what it saw on her phone, the cassowary moves on to the woman recording.

It walks right up to her and makes direct eye contact with the camera. You can hear one of the women say, "I am uncomfortable." Perhaps the bird got the message because he begins to saunter off, away from the frightened woman. They are lucky to have survived an unscathed encounter with the most dangerous bird in the world.

Unilad shares that the women knew there was the possibility of seeing these birds at that particular beach. When sharing about their encounter they stated that they thought the birds were "emu-like birds but afterward, we found out that they can be killers." It is probably best that the threat was unbeknownst to them at the time, or their reactions could have been very different.

What Makes The Cassowary The Most Dangerous Bird?

The first thing that makes this living dinosaur so dangerous is its large size. They can reach up to 6 feet tall and weigh over 160 pounds. In addition to their size, The Library of Congress shares the following information regarding how deadly these birds can be.

"Their powerful legs also help them jump high, up to 7 feet straight into the air. Their legs are also used for delivering strong kicks, and they can use their sharp dagger-like claws, up to 4 inches long, to slice and puncture any animal that is a threat, including humans."

Although they are considered the most dangerous birds, luckily, their main food source is fallen fruit in the rainforest. This means that they will not be attacking humans as prey. While they have the potential to kills humans they do not do so very often.

However, in the cases where these living dinosaurs have attacked people, it has often been fatal.