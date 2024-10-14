Amanda Seyfried Thanks Rescue Dog Finn For Helping Her Deal With Stresses Of Hollywood

Amanda Seyfried is opening up about her rescue dog Finn, saying that he is invaluable as a friend and companion. He helps her navigate the stresses of Hollywood.

Speaking with People, the actor explained how meeting Finn helped enrich her life for the better.

"[Pets give us] purpose. No matter what we say, we can't deny the fact that we need purpose, and to have that responsibility of taking care of animals, who don't have a voice and can't really do much for themselves, it gives you so much more than we could ever give them, really," Seyfried said.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Finn ended up being a big part of Seyfried's 20s. "I don't know what my twenties would've looked like without Finn. I really don't know," she continued. The dog is important to her. "I don't know how I would've navigated Hollywood. I mean, I stayed out of a lot of trouble, I think, because I had that guy to come home to."

Amanda Seyfried Talks Dog

She was working on the HBO show Big Love when she decided to adopt her Australian shepherd. The dog is now 15 years old. "As soon as he was mine, like 24 hours after I got him, I realized something about me needed him," she told the outletin 2019. "He completely changed my life and helped me find my solitude and my independence."

Seyfried remembered the moment she decided to adopt Finn and bring him home. She said, "I took him home thinking I was going to, like, find a home for him and have him for a couple of weeks, but I fell in love with him right away."

"I was just like, 'I'm going to keep him safe,' and then he just ended up keeping me safe," she continued. "I had struggled with a lot of anxiety and I have OCD, and my twenties were just hard in general, like anybody's twenties are hard, so I think he grounded me in a way that nothing else could have."

The actor is planning to spend as much time as she can with her dog. She recognizes how fleeting time is.