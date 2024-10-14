Marine Raises Awareness About Shelter Dogs By Running With Them

A Marine is trying to help shelter dogs one step at a time. Wesley Swainston is combining physical fitness with awareness to help the poor pooches.

Speaking with People, the Marine explains how he's combined his passion for running with his passion for dogs. Swainston works with a shelter called Adoption First in Jacksonville. He began running with them in 2023.

"While balancing my military duties, I decided to volunteer at my local shelter, helping train dogs and showcasing their personalities online to aid in their adoption," he says. "Training dogs that have been confined for long periods can be challenging; they often have boundless energy and need an outlet."

Please enable Javascript to view this content

He explained that it helps dogs open up to people and also keeps them physically active."This approach not only provided them with physical exercise but also helped more fearful dogs open up," he adds. "I would often bring fellow Marines to volunteer with me, allowing them to play and run with the dogs, which was a rewarding experience for everyone involved."

The Marine has even trained for a marathon by running 26 miles with a different dog each time. He uses his social media presence to talk about the dogs and how people can adopt them. "I recently conducted a poll on my Instagram, asking my audience if they volunteered at their local shelters because of me," he said. "Over 200 people responded positively, saying they took action because of my influence."

Marine Raises Awareness

In particular, Bear and Bruno stand out among the dogs the Marine has worked with.

"I know I have had a direct impact on getting dogs adopted. Especially those I was able to train, like Bear, who spent over 200 days in the shelter. And Bruno, who was initially judged by his behavior," he says. "I worked closely with Bruno's foster mom for about six weeks, helping to train him and show his true potential. Now, I receive pictures from their owners of them at the beach, off-leash, living their absolute best lives. It's incredibly rewarding to see these dogs thrive in their forever homes."

The Marine is also planning to focus on dog training in Texas. "I get a lot of comments like, 'That dog loves you! You should adopt it!' " Swainston admits. "Unfortunately for them, I already have two incredible dogs who inspired me to get into training. Asher, my 5-year-old German Shepherd, and my 16-year-old mini Australian Shepherd."

He continues: "While I definitely fall in love with the dogs I train and run, it's more about knowing that they will bring someone immense joy someday, rather than considering adoption myself."