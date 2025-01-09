Adrien Brody Gets Emotional While Honoring First Responders Fighting California Wildfire

Adrien Brody is speaking out about the devastating wildfire in California, expressing thanks and gratitude to first responders. The actor was in New York for the New York Film Critics Circle 2025 Awards Ceremony. He won best actor for his new film The Brutalist.

"I would be remiss to not mention the weight of what's on all of our mind and in our hearts tonight," Brody said. "It's been a heavy day for me."

The actor got emotional and had to fight back tears while he spoke.

He said, "It's hard to accept something like this when there's so much suffering in the world. And um, you know, my heart goes out to all of the families and the animals and our colleagues."

It's been a difficult time for the community. A wildfire is raging in California threatening many homes. Mother Nature doesn't care if you are a celebrity or not with several Hollywood elite losing their homes. It's something Brody acknowledged, saying many homes "are gone.

Adrien Brody Speaks Out

"This is our community," added Brody. "I just want to thank and commend the bravery of the first responders and sacrifices and their meaningful work that deserves our recognition tonight."

Brody just wanted his fellow colleagues and friends to know that he's thinking of them.

"I just want to share that my thoughts are with everyone affected by this horrific event," he said. "They're in my prayers and I know that we're all praying for their safety."

While Brody was accepting an award for his performance in New York, first responders are busy trying to fight multiple fires. So far, Palisades Fire has burned 15,832 acres with. It has 0% containment. Meanwhile, the Eaton Fire has burned 10,590 acres and also has 0% containment. Governor Newsom declared a state of emergency for California earlier this week amid strong winds.

He said, "This is a highly dangerous windstorm that's creating extreme fire risk - and we're not out of the woods. We're already seeing the destructive impacts with this fire in Pacific Palisades that grew rapidly in a matter of minutes. Our deepest thanks go to our expert firefighters and first responders who jumped quickly into fighting this dangerous fire. If you're in Southern California, please pay attention to weather reports and follow any guidance from emergency officials."