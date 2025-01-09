Heidi Montag Breaks Down In Tears After Losing House In Wildfire

Heidi Montag is one of several celebrities who lost their home in the devastating California wildfire. The celeb got emotional while announcing the news to her followers.

Taking to social media, Montag broke down in tears. She announced that the wildfire in Pacific Palisades had destroyed her home. It's a house she shared with husband Spencer Pratt. She captioned the post, "Missing home." It's obviously a devastating time for the couple as they deal with the loss of their home and all of their belongings.

They are just one of many people in the state who have found themselves homeless amid the devastating fire.

"It really just comes in waves but I just really want to go home," Heidi said in a TikTok video. She ended up breaking down in tears during the video. "I want to see all my stuff and sit on my couch. I'm so homesick."

Montag also detailed how she and her family fled from the wildfire a swell. She said that she only managed to grab a couple of pairs of clothes.

"The craziest thing when packing for a fire is that you're brain just freaks out. You're like, 'What do I need? What do I not need?' It's so overwhelming," she said. "I got so much more clothes for the kids."

Heidi Montag Talks Losing House In Wildfire

However, she said, "The main thing is that we're safe and got out."

At the time, she considered that she would get the chance to come back to her home. However, the house is now gone.

"A part of you just wants to leave stuff and thinking like, 'I'm coming back. You know, 'of course I'm coming back,' " she added. "Just praying for everybody else who's going through this and all my friends and loved ones. Just thank God we have our health and our children and I know that, just trying to focus on the gratitude."

According to Montag, grief comes in waves and is difficult to deal with.

"It just kinda comes in waves," she said. "God uses everything for good. I don't know how or why or anything but I do know God uses everything for good."

Meanwhile, her husband's parents also had their house destroyed by the flames, according to her sister-in-law.

"Just heard my parents house has also burned down. No info on the status of mine yet. The whole town is flat. It's burning 2 football fields every 6 seconds. 0 % contained," she wrote.