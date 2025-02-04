Actress Dies After Falling Ill While On Vacation in Japan: Fans Mourn

Actress Barbara Hsu, known for the TV show Meteor Garden, has died after falling ill while on vacation. The actress was visiting Japan during the Lunar New Year when she became sick. It's believed that she caught some sort of virus.

According to the BBC, the actress never recovered and passed away after battling the illness. Her younger sister, Dee Hsu, mourned her loss in a tribute to the star. She said, "My dearest and most kindhearted sister Barbie Hsu died of influenza-induced pneumonia and unfortunately left us. I am grateful that in this lifetime I was able to be her sister, taking care of each other and being companions. I will forever be thankful for her and miss her!"

Her fans mourned the loss of the star. Hsu was known as "Da S" to her followers. Appearing in the pop group, SOS, she transition to acting and hosting afterward. She was also married to Koo Jun-yup, a South Korean singer, and had two children. However, fans will remember her for her starring role in the 2001 Taiwanese drama, Meteor Garden. That show saw the actress in a love triangle between two rich boys after joining a prestigious school despite being working class.

Actress Dies On Vacation

It proved to be very popular, especially in Taiwan. In fact, several women started to model themselves after Hsu's character from the show. Her death came as a crushing bow to fans and colleagues. Aya Liu, a TV host, mourned her loss. She wrote, "I didn't think that would be our last gathering. Rest in peace, the most beautiful queen." The TV host referenced a get together with the actress.

One fan mourned on X, "Meteor Garden raised an entire generation of Asians. Thank you Barbie Hsu for giving life to Shancai."

Another wrote, "You will be missed Barbie Hsu, thank you for portraying the iconic role of San Chai of Meteor Garden. You've been a part of my college years."

Yet another wrote, "Rest is Peace, Barbie Hsu. Thank you for making my childhood happy. Always be my fave version of Meteor Garden. You'll always be remembered."