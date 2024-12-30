Shocking Video Shows Sika Deer Head Butt Toddler In Japanese Park

Another video from Japan's Nara Deer Park has gone viral on Instagram.

One video from the park went viral earlier this fall, which showed two Sika bucks charge, and ram into a park visitor. The visitor was attempting to take a picture of the individuals they had visited the park with. As was the case, the victim of the attack did not face the deer head on. Rather, the deer slammed into the back of the tourist, knocking the individual to the ground.

The video itself caught plenty of traction online, from publications like Whiskey Riff. Moreover, internet commenters shared a variety of opinions regarding the incident. Notably, the Nara Deer Park does not ask its visitors to keep any sort of distance from the deer themselves. Rather, interacting with the deer is the norm, and even suggested by park officials. Such is certainly a different approach, from that of say Yellowstone National Park. The National Park Service itself asks that visitors to outdoor parks keep at least 25 yards of distance between themselves and wild animals on the park grounds.

Viral Instagram Video Forces Japanese Deer Park Back Into Passionate Internet Discourse

The Nara Deer Park had probably enjoyed enough press for 2024 after the video from earlier this fall. As fate would have it though, a video was shared to Instagram just two days ago by the user @colintilini, which showed a Sika deer head butt Tilini's child, named Quantum. The video is honestly rather violent in nature. The child stands just a foot or two from the deer, and has no sense of fear. The deer then quickly slams its head into the toddler's chest. The child falls to the ground, and begins crying.

In Tilini's caption, it is made clear that the incident took place on the day it was shared, exactly one year previous. Thus, Tilini shared the video to honor the one year anniversary of the incident. Thankfully, Tilini mentioned that the child was okay after the head butt. Commenters questioned the parenting which led to the head butt. Notably, Tilini did say that the video which was shared, actually captured the second head butt of the day, that Quantum had endured.