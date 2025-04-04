A Survey Reveals The Most Annoying Travel Habits: Are You Annoying Any Of Your Fellow Travelers With One Of These?

When traveling there are certain rules or etiquette practices that one should follow. However as it turns out it goes beyond the be polite and don't trash the place expectations. A survey recently revealed the most annoying travel habits. Find out if you are guilty of any of them.

What Is The Most Annoying Travel Habit?

Experts at Hotels.com have weighed in. With data collected form surveys from travelers on social media, they are fairly confident that these habits are the most annoying. While there were several acts that made the list, nothing came close to the number one spot. Drumroll please....the most annoying of all the travel habits is reserving pool chairs.

The NY Post shared that "60% of people despise when others reserve pool chairs, and then disappear for hours." Honestly, I am surprised the number is not higher. I completely agree with this. Nothing grinds my gears more than when I wake up early and am on the beach, or by the pool, by 7:30- 8:00 in the morning and half the chairs already have towels on them. Then, to add insult to injury, I watch from my less desirable location and these people don't show up at their chairs until around 4:00 in the afternoon. Its blasphemous!

There should honestly be a rule, you cannot reserve a chair for longer than 30 minutes or 1 hour and each guest can only reserve one chair. None of this oh I am saving it for my six friends nonsense. Hotels either need to set some rules in place or they need to cough up the money to provide more chairs because honestly...it is insanely aggravating.

Other Annoying Travel Habits

While that was the annoying travel habit that most people agreed on, it was definitely not the only one on the list. Apparently a large number of people are also annoyed by people who work at the pool. Granted the number was less than those who were irritated by the pool chair reservers, but still. Something about watching someone do work-related things on vacation really ground peoples' gears.

In a way I understand, but also....let them spend their vacation how they want. Plus you never know, maybe they are watching Netflix on that laptop! Something that more people agreed on was that no one wants to see an excess amount of PDA. The Post shared that "86% of people" of said this bothered them agreed that excessive PDA was not their favorite thing to witness. Hey, I am all for showing love to your hunny and enjoying your vacation...but there are lines people.

Finally, last on this list of annoying travel habits we have personal attire. No, people were not judging others for the color of their outfits, more the lack of effort. Specifically the use of pajamas instead of proper clothing. Here were some of the statistics surrounding walking around in your jammies at the hotel.

According to the study, out of those who reported this was an issue: