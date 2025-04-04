Popular Tourist Destination Introduces Strict New Tourist Rules That Will Have Major Impact On Women

Bali is one of the world's most popular tourist destinations. With stunning beaches, incredible food, and spiritual temples it is no wonder that it is such a popular place. However, this destination has just introduced some strict new tourist rules and one of them will have a major impact on women.

Bali Introduces Strict New Tourist Rules That Have Major Impact On Women

If you are a woman and you plan on going to Bali, you may want to read this. The NY Post shared that authorities in Bali have just introduced some new tourist rules. One of them will have a major and direct impact on women who want to travel to the country. The new policy was put into place is March 24 and it bans all "menstruating tourists" from entering the temples.

What did menstruating tourists ever to do Bali? Well, apparently authorities have expressed "concerns that 'dirty' period blood with contaminate their holy sites." So, if you are a woman on her period you are not welcome inside of Bali's temples because you may cause the temple to become impure. In fact, Bali has stories about this passed down from generation to generation.

These stories claim that there are "negative effects if you are determined to enter the temple during menstruation." The stories claim that many women have felt pain or even fainted inside of the temple when they enter during their menstruation. Additionally, they believe that you are more open to possession if you enter the temple during that time.

Furthermore, they believe that not only will you bring harm to yourself, but on others as well. They also claim that "residents. around the temple could be affected by natural disasters and diseases." However officials are still welcoming menstruating women to the country and claim there are plenty of other things they can do. Such as stand outside of the temple and watch the traditional dance performances.

Authorities did not specify if and how they would be checking if women were menstruating when they entered the temple. While this new tourist rule has a major impact on women, the others affect everyone.

Other New Tourist Rules Bail Is Implementing

Along with that past rule, which has a major impact on women, the other rules seem to apply to all tourists. Apparently, Bali's governor, Wayan Koster, implemented new tourist rules to crack down on "misbehaving tourists." In addition to the previous rule, in order to protect the integrity of their cultural sites, they asked that all tourists "dress appropriately when visiting temples, tourist attractions, or public spaces."

Furthermore, the rules stated that tourists would not be allowed to enter sacred temple areas unless "they are worshippers wearing traditional Balinese attire." Also, the Post shares the following rules that Bali is implementing. "Other prohibited behaviors, per the new mandate, include using single-use plastics like plastic bags and straws, being rude to locals, swearing and littering. "

So basically, the new rules claim be respectful, don't litter, and watch your mouth. At least those seem simple enough. If you think you can get away with dropping your garbage or entering the temple in a crop top...think again. Bali has created a special task force just to uphold these strict new tourist rules. Although again, I have no idea how they plan to uphold that one that has an impact on women specifically.

However, this task force is taking its job seriously. They will be monitoring visitors and punishing anyone who doesn't follow the rules. Punishments range from fines to jail time. This is just one of the ways they are attempting to battle the ever increasing number of tourists that are visiting their country.