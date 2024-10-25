Tourist Dies In Front Of Wife At Notoriously Deadly Spot In Bali Called Angel’s Billabong

A vacation to Bali quickly turned deadly killing a tourist. His wife and friends were helpless to save the man after he perished while taking a photo at a notoriously deadly spot in Bali. The spot is called Angel's Billabong, and it can be as dangerous as it is beautiful.

Sadly in the case of 59-year-old Nilesh Mukhi, it proved to be the latter. Like a siren's call, it drew in the father of two and snuffed out his life. A wave ended up knocking the man off a a cliff at Angel's Billabong. The infinity pool has garnered a reputation as a natural death trap.

It's not the first time a massive wave has swept someone out to sea. Mukhi became distracted taking photos at the spot. He didn't realize the danger until the wave swept him out to sea in front of his wife, Kavita.

Angel's Billabong Danger

"From the information we got from local police, Mukhi and his wife, Kavita stood very close to the edge to be photographed," Amin Asghar, President of Travel agency Skal International told the Times of India.

"Since it was a full moon, the sea was rough and there were big waves. The driver who was taking the photograph asked the two to move away from the cliff's edge. But before they could do so, a large wave hit the cliff and dragged Mukhi into the sea," Asghar said.

While they managed to rescue his wife, it was too late to save Mukhi. They ended up locating his body the next day. It had drifted 12 miles from Angel's Billabong to Nusa Dua.

Look, I can understand the allure. I've gone on vacations where I just wish I could record everything so I could relive it later. But it's important to be aware of your surroundings and avoid any dangerous situations. Angel's Billabong has garnered a reputation as a beautiful but deadly place. It's not the first time that someone has got hurt or died there. If you're planning on visiting Bali, just don't be the next time.