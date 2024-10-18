Terrifying Footage Shows Massive Wave Sweep Tourist Out To Sea

This horrifying video may make you second guess that perfect vacation photo spot. Many people choose to stand on rock formations near the ocean to capture that stunning vacation photo. However they are unaware of the dangerous position they are placing themselves in. Unfortunately this man found out as a massive wave came in and swept this tourist out to sea.

Massive Wave Sweeps Tourist Out To Sea

Talk about a perfect day gone wrong. This 20-year-old tourist was posing for some fun vacation photos when his day took a turn for the worst. Horrifying footage shows a massive wave rear up behind him. In an instant, that massive wave sneaks up and sweeps this tourist out to sea.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

His friends captured the moment as they stood watching helplessly, paralyzed by fear. The NY Post reveals the identity of the tourist who was swept out to sea. Roni Josua Simanjuntak was visiting this coastline in Indonesia with some friends for a nice vacation.

Like most tourists do, he wanted an epic photo by the water. The water was initially calm, the perfect serene setting for a photo. However what Roni didn't know about was a thing called "sneaker waves." Those infamous waves get their name because of the way they sneak up behind you. They appear suddenly and with quite a bit of force. This waves are typically large and surge up unexpectedly, proving to be dangerous to people on the shore or coast.

Although it hasn't been confirmed, this massive wave that swept Roni out to see, seems to match the description of one of those deadly waves.

Not Your Typical Dream Vacation

I am sure that this is not how this group of friends imagined this day would go. From a relaxing day on the coastline to a horrific incident. The video shows Roni's friends as they capture the terrifying moment their friend was swept out to see by a massive wave.

Roni can be seen holding his arms over his head, prepping for an epic photo before the massive wave envelops him and drags the unsuspecting tourist out to sea. The force of the wave knocked Roni down onto his hands and knees. From there he slips down the rock's face and falls into the rough waters of the Indian Ocean.

The NY Post reported that witnesses were laughing at first, thinking it was just a funny slip and fall moment. However "those laughs stopped when they realized that Roni was nowhere to be seen." Later in the video, the camera person zooms in and viewers can see a shape in the water, being pushed and pulled by the waves. It is believed that that was Roni's body.

Despite potentially seeing his body in the water, as of right now Roni is still considered missing. Authorities say "they will call off the effort if he is not found by Sunday."