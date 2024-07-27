Pregnant Woman And Partner Drown After Wave Sweeps Them Out To Sea While Taking Photo

Tragedy struck California on July 16th as a pregnant woman drowned along with her partner. The newly engaged couple were trying to take photos on California's "death rocks" in Santa Cruz when a wave came up and knocked them off. That same wave swept them out to the sea. Although local officials were called and took many measures to help the couple, they could not be resuscitated.

Pregnant Woman Drowns With Partner On Santa Cruz "Death Rocks"

Emma Nelly Diazleal Lopez, 33, and Pedro David Guadarrama Ceron, 30, were newly engaged and expecting their first child together. Family and loved ones of the couple share how the two were very much in love and soon to be married. The pair ventured out to the beach and were last seen posing for photos in an area of Santa Cruz called "the Death Rocks." This section of Santa Cruz has earned its ominous name because of the tumultuous currents that change suddenly. Along with these currents are waves that experts call "sneaker waves" because they appear suddenly and sneak up behind you. Supposedly it was one of these waves, and turbulent currents that swept this young couple off of the rock and into the sea beyond.

This tragedy happened in the early evening hours of July 16th as first responders confirmed they were called in for a water rescue after many onlookers saw they saw the couple be swept out into the sea. Fire officials later found the couple face down in the water. Officials said that "Two rescue swimmers from Santa Cruz Fire and two Santa Cruz City Lifeguards quickly entered the water and made access to both victims." The department also said that "advanced life support measures were immediately initiated" once the couple was on board the vessel. Although the department acted quickly, and life-saving measures were taken, the couple could not be resuscitated.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

How To Stay Safe At The Beach

Following the tragedy of this couple's drowning, local officials are again reminding people of beach safety. They remind the public to "never turn your back on the ocean and be aware of tidal conditions." If you turn your back on the ocean you cannot see when these "sneaker waves" appear. Given the fact that these "death rocks" coined their name from the community, it is evident that this is a hazardous area. However, looks can be deceiving. When waves are not crashing against these rocks, they appear as a wide and relatively even surface. This just goes to prove that you should always be aware, and never underestimate the sea. This unsuspecting couple was caught off guard and caught by a surprise wave and dragged out by the current. This resulted in a pregnant woman drowning, along with her partner.

Tips on Beach Safety

After this unfortunate tragedy, the department is doing its best to remind the public of proper safety measures. They posted a "know-before-you-go" fact sheet that covered some basic beach safety tips. Below are some of the best tips to stay safe at the beach.

Do not swim against the current.

Swim in areas protected by lifeguards.

Stand much further back from the water than you think is necessary.

Never turn your back on the ocean.

Always be aware of your surroundings.

It is heart-wrenching that the lives of Emma and Pedro were taken from them too soon but hopefully, the public learns something from their tragedy. While it may appear like a calm day, there could be a swell system that creates sudden and unexpected waves. It is best to stay off of the rocks, stay a safe distance back from the water, and to always be aware. Thoughts and well wishes to the families of Pedro and Emma as they deal with this horrible loss and most difficult time.