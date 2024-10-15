50 Best Animal-Themed Halloween Costumes To Terrorize Your Neighborhood

With Halloween steadily approaching the struggle to find the perfect costume is in full force. Our thoughts? You can never go wrong with an animal-themed Halloween costume. Whether your style is cute and adorable or terrifying the entire neighborhood this article has an idea for you. So buckle up as we share with you the 50 best animal-themed costumes this year.
50 Best Animal-Themed Halloween Costumes
We will break down the costumes by category, feel free to look at them all or scroll to the category that most interests you. Today we will be sharing ideas in the following categories:
- Cute and Lovable Animal Costumes
- Terrifying and Haunting Animal Costumes
- Movie Reference Animal Costumes
- Couples Animal Costumes
- Animal Costumes for the Whole Family
Cute And Lovable Costumes
If you are looking for a costume that makes someone go "Awwweeee" then this category is for you. These animal-themed Halloween costumes are great for little ones or for those who just enjoy dressing up without the spooky part of spooky season. For this category, people tend to lean into more gentle animals. Some examples include:
- Fox
- Squirrel
- Rabbit
- Cat
- Dog
- Penguin
- Monkey
- Elephant
Insects are also a popular choice, especially for babies. Some options include:
- Bumble bee
- Lady bug
- Caterpillar
- Butterfly
Or you can do a more "scary" animal but in an adorable way. For example babies or young kids often make adorable
- Lions
- Tigers
- Bears
- Dinosaurs
If you want to exist in the animal-themed realm without being an actual animal here are some additional ideas:
- Zookeeper
- Paleontologist
Terrifying And Haunting Costumes
Great for those who want to put the spook in spooky season, these creepy animal-themed Halloween costumes are sure to terrorize your neighborhood.
- Tarantula
- Werewolf
- Morph 3 Head Dog Costume
- Zombie Animal Costume
- Piranha
Movie Reference Costumes
Why not blend the best of both worlds by showing off a superb animal-themed costume while also referencing a fan-favorite movie.
- Big Bad Granny Wolf Costume From Little Red Riding Hood
- Flounder The Fish From The Little Mermaid
- Shark From Jaws
- Mickey Or Minnie Mouse
- Hedwig From Harry Potter
- Simba From The Lion King (Or Rafiki, Pumba etc.)
- Crush The Sea Turtle From Finding Nemo
- Sid The Sloth From Ice Age
- Tangled Maximus Costume
Classic Couple's Costumes
Don't rock your animal-themed Halloween costume alone, make it more fun by rocking a couple's costume.
- Adult Disney and Pixar Toy Story Slinky Dog Costume
- Two Person Camel Costume
- Deer In Headlights Couples Costume
- A Dinosaur And A Paleontologist
- A Zoo Animal And A Zoo Keeper
- Lovebirds Couples Costume
- Monkey And A Banana
- A Hunter And His Catch (examples a deer, a cheetah etc.)
- A Dalmatian And A Firefighter
- Little Red Riding Hood And The Big Bad Wolf
Animal-Themed Halloween Costumes For The Whole Family
If you want the whole family to participate in the animal-themed Halloween costume fun here are some ideas for you!
- Wild Safari: Parents dress up as people on a safari and each child is a different safari animal.
- Tarzan: Dad is Tarzan, Mom is Jane and the children can be animals from the film such as a gorilla, an elephant, or a jaguar.
- Winnie The Pooh: Mom is Pooh Bear, Dad is Eeyore, children are Tigger and Piglet. If you have more than two children, just add more characters from Winnie the Pooh.
- Cruella de Vil: Mom dresses as Cruella, Dad is the henchman, and the children are each Dalmatians
- Farmer Family: Parents dress as farmers and each child dresses as a farm animal.
- Animal Pack/Herd: Have your family all dress as the same animal and it is your pack or herd. (Examples, dogs, deers, elephants etc.)
- Under The Sea: Dad could be a diver, Mom could be a mermaid, and the children could all be creatures found under the sea.
- Busy Bees: Parents could be beekeepers and the kids could all be little bees