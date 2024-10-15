50 Best Animal-Themed Halloween Costumes To Terrorize Your Neighborhood

With Halloween steadily approaching the struggle to find the perfect costume is in full force. Our thoughts? You can never go wrong with an animal-themed Halloween costume. Whether your style is cute and adorable or terrifying the entire neighborhood this article has an idea for you. So buckle up as we share with you the 50 best animal-themed costumes this year.

50 Best Animal-Themed Halloween Costumes

We will break down the costumes by category, feel free to look at them all or scroll to the category that most interests you. Today we will be sharing ideas in the following categories:

Cute and Lovable Animal Costumes

Terrifying and Haunting Animal Costumes

Movie Reference Animal Costumes

Couples Animal Costumes

Animal Costumes for the Whole Family

Cute And Lovable Costumes

If you are looking for a costume that makes someone go "Awwweeee" then this category is for you. These animal-themed Halloween costumes are great for little ones or for those who just enjoy dressing up without the spooky part of spooky season. For this category, people tend to lean into more gentle animals. Some examples include:

Fox

Squirrel

Rabbit

Cat

Dog

Penguin

Monkey

Elephant

Insects are also a popular choice, especially for babies. Some options include:

Bumble bee

Lady bug

Caterpillar

Butterfly

Or you can do a more "scary" animal but in an adorable way. For example babies or young kids often make adorable

Lions

Tigers

Bears

Dinosaurs

If you want to exist in the animal-themed realm without being an actual animal here are some additional ideas:

Zookeeper

Paleontologist

Terrifying And Haunting Costumes

Great for those who want to put the spook in spooky season, these creepy animal-themed Halloween costumes are sure to terrorize your neighborhood.

Tarantula

Werewolf

Morph 3 Head Dog Costume

Zombie Animal Costume

Piranha

Movie Reference Costumes

Why not blend the best of both worlds by showing off a superb animal-themed costume while also referencing a fan-favorite movie.

Big Bad Granny Wolf Costume From Little Red Riding Hood

Flounder The Fish From The Little Mermaid

Shark From Jaws

Mickey Or Minnie Mouse

Hedwig From Harry Potter

Simba From The Lion King (Or Rafiki, Pumba etc.)

Crush The Sea Turtle From Finding Nemo

Sid The Sloth From Ice Age

Tangled Maximus Costume

Classic Couple's Costumes

Don't rock your animal-themed Halloween costume alone, make it more fun by rocking a couple's costume.

Adult Disney and Pixar Toy Story Slinky Dog Costume

Two Person Camel Costume

Deer In Headlights Couples Costume

A Dinosaur And A Paleontologist

A Zoo Animal And A Zoo Keeper

Lovebirds Couples Costume

Monkey And A Banana

A Hunter And His Catch (examples a deer, a cheetah etc.)

A Dalmatian And A Firefighter

Little Red Riding Hood And The Big Bad Wolf

Animal-Themed Halloween Costumes For The Whole Family

If you want the whole family to participate in the animal-themed Halloween costume fun here are some ideas for you!