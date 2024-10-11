People Are Dressing Their Pets Like Viral Hippo Moo Deng And We're Here For It

Moo Deng, a spunky little pygmy hippo, has been circulating the internet for weeks. This baby hippo's sassy personality has earned her several viral videos on TikTok. Whether she is refusing her baths, or trying to take a chomp out of her handler, the viewers love her. Apparently, she is so loved that people wanted their own little hippos running around their house. While we cant all buy baby pygmy hippos we can bring Moo Deng into our home for Halloween and that's what people are doing! The new trend...dress your dog up as Moo Deng the hippo for this spooky season.

Moo Deng, The New Popular Halloween Costume For Dogs

While some people, like myself, struggle to find a costume just for themselves others are ahead of the game. Not only have they planned their outfits for this Halloween but they are planning outfits for their dog too. The latest trend this year, is dressing your dog up like the viral hippo Moo Deng for Halloween.

PEOPLE Magazine is sharing tips on how to dress your dog up like Moo Deng the hippo this Halloween season. The magazine argues that "A Moo Deng costume is an outfit that is carried by attitude." So, if you plan on representing this sassy little hippo, be sure that your pet has the personality to match.

Then grab a hippo costume, you can find them on places like Etsy or Chewy, and you're halfway done. Then you just create a little name tag to pop on top so there is no confusion. Or if you want to make it even easier, Tee-Shirt Palace is selling an adorable Moo Deng Halloween shirt for pets.

It features a white slip on costume with a picture of the adorable pygmy hippo wearing the white costume along with a witch's hat. She is also leaning on a jack-o-lantern full of candy, surrounded by bats and a big, golden moon. The text of the shirt reads "Boo-Deng."

If you are crafty you can also try to make your own Moo Deng Halloween costume for your dog. However, if you are short on time, or lack the crafting skills, you can grab this adorable purchase for just $25.00.