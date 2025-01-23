5 Stunning International Destinations You Don't Need Your Passport For

If you have always dreamed of traveling internationally but don't have a passport you are in luck. There are certain stunning international destinations that you can visit even if you don't have one. While I highly recommend you still get one, because there is so much of the world to see, you can start with these incredible locations first. Here are 5 stunning international destinations that you don't need your passport for.

International Destinations You Don't Need A Passport For

I know what you are thinking. If it is an international destination, how is it possible that I don't need a passport to get there? Isn't that the whole point of international travel? While you are correct, there is something unique about each of the locations on this list. They are all considered US territories.

A US territory is not a state, however they are governed by the US federal government. While they maintain their own local governments they must follow the laws of the US federal government. Similarly, US citizens are free to travel between the US and all its territories without the use of a passport. These 5 stunning international locations are all US territories.

1. American Samoa

To visit American Samoa without a passport, you will need some additional documents. While individuals born in US territories are considered US citizens, American Samoa is the exception. To travel here you do not need a passport but you will need a government-issued ID and a certified birth certificate demonstrating your nationality. Additionally, Travel and Leisure shares that you will need either "a ticket for onward passage out of American Samoa or proof of employment there."

2. Guam

Another stunning international location you do not need a passport for is Guam. However be sure that you book your flights through Honolulu, as other major hubs require passports for US citizens. Additionally, you will need to share your government ID and a certified copy of your birth certificate.

3. Puerto Rico

Next up is one of my favorite places to travel, the infamous Puerto Rico. Honestly, this place has it all. Beaches, waterfalls, a rainforest...you can't beat it. Besides its gorgeous views and tropical weather another benefit that this island boasts is its ease. Unlike the previous two international destinations, you do not need to bring a copy of your birth certificate here. The only thing a US citizen needs to enter Puerto Rico is a government-issued ID. So pack some swim trunks and your driver's license and you are good to go!

4. U.S Virgin Islands

Most people know of this international destination because US is in the name of it. However, while you do not need a passport you will still need that government -issued ID. There is some debate about whether or not you need a birth certificate as well. Some travelers claim it is necessary, others claim it was not needed. I would air on the side of caution and bring it along. It is always better to have more than you need, then to get turned away from your vacation at the last second.

5. Northern Mariana Islands

Like all of the other stunning international destinations on this list, the Northern Mariana Islands are considered a US territory. Therefore, you do not need a passport to enter them. However, many of the rules from the other countries still apply. For example, without a passport you will need to fly through Honolulu, Hawaii to avoid layovers in other countries that would require a passport. Additionally, you will need that government ID and a certified copy of your birth certificate.

Have you been to any of these stunning international destinations?