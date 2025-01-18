Traveler Garners Ridicule For Disgusting Public Act At Airport

Look there's a time and place for everything, and I would argue that the airport is not the place for most of those things unless it's flying. One traveler is garnering a heaping amount of ridicule for doing a disgusting act in public.

One horrified airport traveler was horrified to find someone grooming themselves while waiting on a flight. He had his shoes and socks off and was in the middle of clipping his toes in the airport lounge. The shocking display was shared to Reddit via Daily Mail, and everyone was appropriately horrified.

"Bleach my eyes," one wrote. Another wrote, "I mean to be fair when he puts his feet up into the section in front of him he wants them to look good." "'My unfiltered mouth would have stated in an elevated voice,'"THAT IS SO GROSS, DUDE!' but then I'd regret it being so loud," Another claimed. Grooming At An Airport One person said they would have threatened violence. They wrote, "Saw someone do that on the plane once. I almost opened the emergency door and ejected them but I wanted to arrive safely at my destination." Another wrote, "There legitimately has to be something wrong with your head to think it's acceptable to clip your disgusting nails in public and leave your clippings behind." Yet another wrote, "As a society, we need to bring back public shaming." Meanwhile, some experts also weighed in on the appropriate way to handle grooming. Diane Gottsman, an etiquette expert and owner of The Protocol School of Texas, said you shouldn't groom yourself in public. I would have to agree with her. "It's off-putting to have someone brushing their hair next to you and the hair is flying into another person's public space," she said.

Meanwhile, Elaine Swann, the founder of Swann School of Protocol, said that you should consider fellow passengers.

"I think people are forgetting that they are still in a public environment," she said. "We're on the aircraft and it's small. It feels very much like this is our own space. It's not out and about, walking in the mall or what have you, but an airplane is still a public environment."