5 Million Above-Ground Pools Recalled After 9 Kids Die

Summer brings summer fun like swimming, but try to stay safe out there this year. The danger may be in your own backyard. More than 5 million above-ground swimming pools are being recalled, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The issue is compression straps that prove to be potentially dangerous in the pools.

"These straps wrap around the pool on the outside of the supporting poles, and may create a foothold, allowing a child to access the pool and drown," said the commission on July 21, in a recall.

Pool brands involved in the recall include Bestway, Intex, and Polygroup. The pools are 48 inches or taller. The organization explains that children used the footholds to gain access to the water and drown.

5 Million Pools Recalled

"Children can still gain access to the pools using these footholds even if the ladder is removed," the CPSC said.

The recall comes after 9 children drowned using the footholds to get into the pool. Their ages ranged from 22 months to 3 years old and occurred over more than a 10-year period. Accidents happened in California, Texas, Florida, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Missouri from 2007 to 2022. Walmart, Target, Sears, Lowe's, Kmart, Toys "R" Us, Sam's Club, The Home Depot, Big Lots, Costco, and BJ's sold the items. They were also available online on Amazon.