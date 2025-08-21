36-Year-Old Man Dies After Collapsing At Music Festival: What Caused Death

A 36-year-old man is sadly dead after collapsing while attending a music festival. He had been attending a festival fronted by the Australian rock group King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard in Colorado when he fell ill and died.
His death is currently under investigation. According to The Mountain Mail, Chaffee County Coroner Jeff Graff is handling the examination of the man's body. While the exact cause of death is unknown, we can confirm that the man died after suffering what appeared to be a medical episode. Chaffee County Sheriff Andy Rohrich says that authorities are investigating the music festival death, which happened on August 15.
They also confirmed the deceased as Mathew Gawiak. It will take between 6-8 weeks for toxicology reports to come back. After his death at the music festival, the band shared a statement with People about the man's death.
Music Festival Death
"Matt was a loving and beloved husband, son, brother, uncle and friend," she wrote on a GoFundMe. "He was the love of my life and my best friend, he was the kindest most genuine person that I've ever met. His passions included playing guitar, camping, skiing, traveling, cooking, live music, and above all else, sharing those experiences with the people he loved."
His wife said that she finds some comfort knowing that he died in a place that he felt happy by.
She added, "I find some peace knowing that he was surrounded by music and a community that was special to him and that he was truly happy in the moments before he tragically passed away."