36-Year-Old Man Dies After Collapsing At Music Festival: What Caused Death

A 36-year-old man is sadly dead after collapsing while attending a music festival. He had been attending a festival fronted by the Australian rock group King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard in Colorado when he fell ill and died.

His death is currently under investigation. According to The Mountain Mail, Chaffee County Coroner Jeff Graff is handling the examination of the man's body. While the exact cause of death is unknown, we can confirm that the man died after suffering what appeared to be a medical episode. Chaffee County Sheriff Andy Rohrich says that authorities are investigating the music festival death, which happened on August 15.

They also confirmed the deceased as Mathew Gawiak. It will take between 6-8 weeks for toxicology reports to come back. After his death at the music festival, the band shared a statement with People about the man's death.

Music Festival Death

"We are deeply saddened to share that on Friday night a member of our community passed away due to an unexpected medical event despite the best efforts from emergency teams," a statement read. "We send our love and condolences to their family, friends, and all who are impacted by this loss. In moments like these, we are reminded of the importance of showing up for one another and are profoundly grateful for the compassion and care shown by so many."

Meanwhile, Gawiak's wife, Allison Zangle, mourned the loss of her husband.