33-Year-Old Actress Dies After Consuming Frog Venom In Cleansing Ritual

A 33-year-old actress may have thought she was clearing out the toxins from her life. But she ended up ingesting toxic frog venom that took her life.

The actress participated in a truly bonkers spiritual cleansing ritual. She was staying at a retreat in Mexico when the incident happened. The actress ingested Amazonian frog venom. Shortly after, she began experiencing severe vomiting but was denied medical treatment.

33-year-old Marcela Alcázar Rodríguez died on December 1. She swallowed Kamob, which is a rubbery secretion that Amazon giant monkey frogs have on their skin. It's also very venomous. Marcela was at a retreat in Durango.

Unfortunately for the actress, she began experiencing a severe reaction to the poison. Her life may have been saved, but the retreat denied her any sort of medical attention. Finally, workers agreed to take her to a Red Cross hospital when she didn't recover. She later died at the hospital, according to local reports. No arrests have been made yet in the actress's death.

However, the Attorney General's Office of the State of Durango announced that it was investigating the matter. They are also searching for the shaman involved in the ritual. Following her passing, the Mexican production company Mapache Films mourned her death in a heartfelt tribute to the actress and her legacy.

"With deep regret, we mourn the death of our beloved colleague and friend, Marcela Alcázar Rodríguez," the production company wrote in Spanish. "Her passing left an immense emptiness in our hearts and in our professional community. Her dedication, joy and commitment left a profound mark on all of us who had the privilege of working beside her."

Traditionally, indigenous South American tribes have used kambo as medication. They harvest the venom from frogs by holding them near a fire until they begin to secrete the venom. In the region, the frog venom is used as a cleanser. It induces vomiting, diarrhea but can also cause swelling and increased heart rate.

Believers say that it can cure anxiety and stress and also treat headaches. However, the frog venom has resulted in deaths and hospitalization.