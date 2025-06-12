18-Year-Old Tragically Dies After Boulder Crushes Him While Camping In Ahsahka, Idaho

An 18-year-old has tragically died in Ahsahka, Idaho after a boulder crushed him to death. The teen was sadly at the wrong place at the wrong time. A large boulder fell and pinned the 18-year-old.

He tragically passed away from his resulting injuries. The Clearwater County Sheriff's Office shared a statement about the tragic death. They said they responded to an incident revolving around a boulder on June 7. The teen had been camping.

They wrote, "From the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office: On 6/7/25 at about 9:35 PM, the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office, Clearwater County Ambulance Service, Orofino Fire Department and Nez Perce Tribal Police responded to a report of a boulder that fell on an individual about one-mile down Northfork Drive, in Ahsahka. Upon arrival it was determined Sheldon Medford, 18, of Lewiston, Idaho, was pinned under a large boulder and declared deceased at the scene. Medford had been camping in the area at the time of the incident. Next of kin has been notified and the investigation is ongoing."

Teen Dies From Boulder

Authorities are also continuing their investigation into the death to determine what happened. Medford's relative, Ariel Sackett, mourned his loss. She set up a GoFundMe page to help the family through this difficult time.

She wrote, "Hi my name is Ariel, on June 7th 2025 my family and I lost our dear Sheldon in a tragic accident. Sheldon touched so many throughout his life with his loving heart, kindness, laughter and love for the outdoors. Sheldon was so much more than just a son and brother; he was a best friend, a partner in crime, an avid outdoorsman, a free spirit and a true source of joy and silliness. This loss was sudden and has left a void in our hearts. During this difficult time our family is in need of support to help with expenses of laying Sheldon to rest. Any donation is greatly appreciated. We will be holding a celebration of Sheldon's life at a date to be determined. Thank you."

The family will bury the teen after his tragic death from the boulder. Our thoughts and prayers are with them.