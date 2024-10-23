Woman Got Stuck Between Two Boulders Trying To Retrieve Dropped Phone

A woman in Australia became trapped, upside down, in between boulders, after dropping her phone.

According to UNILAD, the woman became trapped earlier this month. The incident took place in Hunter Valley, in New South Wales. The region is well known for producing all the wine in the country.

The woman became trapped only after her phone slipped down a crevice. Apparently, during her recovery efforts, she tumbled down into the 3-meter gap between two boulders. Making matters all the more complicated, the woman went in headfirst.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Her friends made efforts to pull the woman out of the crevice, but they made little to no progress. Eventually, her friends called Triple Zero, which kicked off the rescue process.

Once on-site, a massive, interdisciplinary effort kicked off to rescue the lady. Peter Watts, who is an NSW Ambulance Specialist Rescue Paramedic, worked with different agencies to safely rescue the trapped woman.

Even with professionals on the job, the rescue effort was incredibly complex. Watts called the rescue "challenging, but incredibly rewarding." Moreover, Watts said that in his 10 years in the profession, he had never encountered such a scene.

Woman Rescued After Becoming Trapped Between Boulders In Australia

By the time the rescue crews arrived, the woman had been trapped, upside down, for over an hour. Such was certainly uncomfortable. Likewise, the crews worked for hours before the lady was completely rescued from her unfortunate situation.

First, rescue crews removed large boulders to create a safe access point to the woman. A hardwood frame was also built to ensure stability for the workers while they worked. According to a Facebook post from the NWS Ambulance page, a 'specialized Tirfor wench' was used to remove a 500kg rock.

Despite such a massive coordination of resources, the women's rescue was still extremely time-consuming. All-in-all, she spent over seven hours upside down. At one junction of the rescue, the woman had to be wiggled through a tight 'S' bend in the rocks. That single maneuver required more than an hour of dedicated effort.

Regardless, the rescue was successful, albeit plenty difficult.