Alaska Man Lucky To Be Alive After 700 Pound Boulder Pins Him In Creek For Hours

An Alaska man is lucky to be alive after a 700-pound boulder pinned him for three hours in a frigid creek. Surprisingly, he escaped with only minor injuries despite his harrowing tale.

Speaking with AP News, Kell Morris described his brush with death. He somehow survived being stuck in the water with his wife holding his head above the water to stop him from drowning. Fortunately, a sled dog company in the area heard about the situation and assisted in getting rescuers to his location.

Morris praised his wife, Jo Roop, for her quick thinking in the face of danger. The wild incident happened during a hike near Godwin Glacier on an undeveloped trail. Morris said that he noticed how heavy the boulders were in the area and tried to avoid them. But he eventually reached an impasse.

"I was coming back and everything, the whole side slid out from under me," he said. The boulder came tumbling down behind him, pinning him in the flowing creek below. Although the boulder didn't break his leg, it held him in place and prevented him from moving.

Boulder Pins Man

He said things became a blur as he tumbled down the embankment about 20 feet (6 meters), landing face down in the water..

"When it first happened, I was doubtful that there was going to be a good outcome," Morris said. Although his wife tried to free him, she was unable to. She decided to try to get a cell reception, miraculously managing to call 911 and relay her coordinates.

Fortunately, luck was on his side. Seward Fire Chief Clinton Crites said that he didn't think the Alaska man could have survived much longer in the creek. Rescue teams were able to move the boulder.

"I think if we hadn't had that private helicopter assist us, it would have taken us at least another 45 minutes to get to him, and I'm not sure he had that much time," Crites said.

They used airbags and brute strength to lift the boulder off the man.

"But then it just became an all-hands brute force of 'one, two, three, push,' " Crites said. "And seven guys were able to lift it enough to pull the victim out."

Authorities are surprised that the Alaskan man survived his ordeal.

"I fully anticipated a body recovery, not him walking away without a scratch on him," Crites also said.