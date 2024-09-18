11-Year-Old Boy Rescued After Getting Trapped Between Two Boulders For Hours

Talk about being trapped between a rock and a hard place. Authorities came to the aid of an 11-year-old New Hampshire boy. He became trapped between two boulders for several hours.

Hillsboro Fire and EMS came to the scene at Camp Wediko in Windsor. The incident happened on Sunday, Sept. 15, according to WHDH-TV. The 11-year-old became trapped between two rocks. They found the young boy trapped. However, authorities say that "the incident quickly escalated."

According to Hillsboro Fire and EMS in a Facebook, it required a team effort to free the boy from the boulders. The rescue proved to be difficult. They wrote, "The Hillsboro Fire and EMS would like to thank all of our mutual aid companies that assisted with the technical rescue conducted at Wediko Children's services last night and well into the early morning hours."

Manchester Fire Battalion Chief Jon Fosher told the New York Post that crews were unable to move the boulders. They also couldn't chip away at them either. Ultimately, they had to dig underneath the giant rocks to free the boy. "We had to tunnel underneath the boulder to get access to the child's feet which allowed us something to push on from the bottom," Fosher said.

Boy Trapped By Boulders

The crews worked long into the night trying to free the boy. Ultimately, they managed to get him loose at 3:16 a.m. on the morning of Monday. They then transported him to a nearby hospital. At this time, we do not know how they boy is doing.

Wediko, a residential treatment center, said the boy slipped and became stuck. They thanked rescue crews for coming to the boy's aid. Rescue crews worked into the evening.

"On Sunday evening, while under supervision, a student exploring a rocky area on campus slipped between two boulders when sticks and debris gave way beneath them," the school said in a statement Monday. "Despite multiple staff members' efforts to free the student, they were unsuccessful and promptly called local emergency rescue services. Emergency responders worked tirelessly through the night, successfully rescuing the student in the early morning."