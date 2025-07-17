15-Year-Old Dies After Falling 50 Feet At Outdoor Concert

A 15-year-old boy has died after falling more than 50 feet. He was attending an outdoor concert at Gas Works Park in Seattle when he took a tumble from a platform.

Authorities have identified the deceased as teen Matheis Johnson.

"This week, our school and community mourn the loss of one of our students, Mattheis Johnson. With permission from his family, we share this tragic news. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends during this incredibly difficult time," Principal Abby Hunt wrote in a letter. "Mattheis died following an accident, and his passing comes as an unexpected shock to all those who knew him."

According to a GoFundMe, the 15-year-old died during a pop-up concert at Gas Works Park. One person who witnessed the fall said, "It was horrible."

Teen Dies At Concert

The 15-year-old's family remembered him as a "bright, blossoming soul—an artist, musician, and friend to many."

"Though he may have seemed shy at first, those who knew him best saw that he lived with incredible vibrance," the description read.

"Many described him as having an old soul," the organizer continued. "He sang, produced his own music on Spotify. Loved deep conversations, fashion, ran track, and played ultimate frisbee for Ballard High School. He was constantly making new friends and was never afraid to show a sweet, open-hearted love for his mom—even in public. He was often seen walking his dog with his dad and/or younger brother, just being present in the world around him."

The teen's tragic death at the concert has rocked the family and people at his school.

The principal wrote, "I am confident our school community will come together to support one another during this difficult time. At present, our school administrative and counseling teams are available and working with known and immediately impacted groups to provide support. We will also work to ensure that additional supports are in place as students and staff return to school in September."

The family is supportive of the outreach sent to them.

"The outpouring of love from friends, classmates, and neighbors has meant so much to his family," the GoFundMe stated.