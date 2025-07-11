Beloved National Park Service Worker And His Wife Dies After Tree Limb Causes Fiery Car Wreck
Image via Shutterstock
Survival

8-Year-Old Killed By Falling Tree Branch That Hit Group Of Kids In California

By |

An 8-year-old boy has sadly died after a tree branch fell on him and other children in California. The tragic incident happened at a summer camp with several children injured.

According to the Los Angeles Daily News, the tree limb belonged to an oak tree at the summer camp in Calabasas. The large tree branch fell on a group of people on July 9. Authorities quickly responded to reports of injuries at the summer camp in the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Lt. Daniel Vizcarra said an 8-year-old died. The tree branch weighed several hundred pounds and was very large in length. When it fell, two adults and three children were underneath it. The other four were injured, and the 8-year-old died from his injuries.

8-Year-Old Killed By Falling Tree Branch

Authorities haven't released the identities of those involved. However, they airlifted an 11-year-old girl who broke her leg from the tree branch. Authorities mourned the tragic incident.

"Words cannot express the depth of our sorrow. Our hearts are with the child's family, friends, and all those affected by this unimaginable tragedy," a statement from the organization reads, per KABC.

"The safety and well-being of children and adults in our parks is, and always will be, our highest priority," the statement added. "We are working closely with [the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department] and appropriate agencies to understand exactly what happened, and we are fully committed to supporting a thorough and transparent investigation."

However, it appears that this may have been prevented. Jill Ettinger, the parent of another child at the camp, said that another tree branch had fallen just weeks prior from the same tree. However, everyone generally thought that the area was safe and that no other branches would fall. At the time of the incident, her daughter had been in a circle of people.
They ran when the limb snapped.

"She started running and she saw that her friends were OK," Ettinger told the outlet. She saw the 8-year-old who died and the resulting chaos afterward.

Survival

Alabama Man Details Terrifying Ordeal After Being Sucked Into Storm Drain And Dragged Through 500 Feet Of Sewer

Weather

Woman Celebrating 73rd Birthday Killed by Falling Tree During Hurricane Milton Clean Up

Survival

12-Year-Old Boy In Critical Condition After Tree Falls On Hime While He Was Walking Home From School

Survival

5-Year-Old Saves Mom's Life After Tree Falls On Her By Screaming And Running For Help

 