13-Year-Old Rescue Dog Saves Owner's Life By Getting Help After He Got Injured In Woods

They say that dogs are man's best friend and this is just more proof of that time old saying. A peaceful walk in the woods turned dire fast when an 84-year-old man fell and injured himself. Luckily, he was not alone. He had been with his 13-year-old rescue dog Gita when she saves her owner's life.

Rescue Dog Saves Owner

Gita and her elderly owner were taking a stroll through the woods when things took a turn for the worst. The elderly man fell and injured himself in a remote part of the woods. Gita, wasted no time springing into action. The rescue dog left her owner and went near a roadway where she was discovered by a deputy.

Although the deputy tried to get her into his vehicle, Gita would not listen. Seeing the dog all alone and acting in this way, the police officer knew that something was amiss. When he turned to find Gita again he saw her sitting in the middle of the road. As he went to grab her, Gita began leading the officer up an unmarked roadway.

Unbeknownst to the deputy, this rescue dog was in the process of saving its' owner's life. As the officer followed Gita up the lightly traveled trail, he heard the man calling for help.

Dangerous Situation Has A Happy Ending

Thank goodness the rescue dog saves its owner's life because when the officer found the man, things did not look good. He had fallen and injured his leg, preventing him from moving. Additionally, it was later discovered that the man also had medical conditions that required treatment and regular medications.

The Stevens County Sheriff's Office praised Gita in a Facebook Post. They stated, "We credit Gita for saving his life that day. The loyalty and heroism of our fury friends never cease to amaze us." What an uplifting story to read, we are so happy that Gita the rescue dog was able to save her owner's life.