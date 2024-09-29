Rescue Dog Makes Dramatic Transformation After Getting Rescued From Sewage Drain — See Photo

Sometimes life knocks us down, and that's reflected in how we look. For one rescue dog, they've made quite the transformation after getting rescued from a sewage drain. Fortunately, police came to the animal's aid, and we all sincerely hope its worst days are behind it.

I wouldn't wish falling into a sewage drain on my worst enemies. For obvious messy and smelly reasons, it's not an ideal situation. It's even worse for a poor dog who couldn't get themselves out of the sewage drain. In a Facebook post, the Huron Police Department in Huron, California revealed they came to the aid of a rescue dog.

The incident happened on September 26. The authorities reported that the pup fell into a sewage drain near Huron. The poor animal couldn't get out on their own. So, the police department ended up responding to the situation and helping the animal out.

Police Rescues Dog

"Thanks to the quick thinking and teamwork of Commander Fuentes, Sergeant Paul Lopez, and Officer Gonzalez, a puppy that had fallen into a sewage drain was rescued and is expected to make a full recovery!" the Huron Police Department wrote in the Facebook post.

The police also attached photos from the rescue. The images showed a very dirty rescue dog covered in thick black goop. It definitely looks like a filthy situation. To protect themselves from any mud or sewage, the police officer also ended up wrapping his legs in plastic. They managed to rescue the animal from the sewage drain.

Fortunately, there was no lasting damage to the dog. Just check out the photo below at the adorable pup. Hopefully, the dog can get some much-needed rest now that it's free from that harrowing ordeal. Likewise, the police department also celebrated being able to save the animal as well.

"We're proud to have such dedicated officers on our team, always ready to serve - even our four-legged community members. Great job, team!" the Huron Police Department also added on Facebook. As far as what happens now to the animal, we can only hope that it goes to a loving home.