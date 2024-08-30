Rescue Dog Overcomes Cancer And Wins Surf Competition

Air Bud doesn't have anything on this rescue dog. Not only did it win big at the dog surfing competition, it also overcame cancer as well. Koa the rescue dog recently celebrated its big win at the Large Dog Surf Competition at Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge Western Regionals.

It's the first time Koa won a surfing competition, but she's been surfing for six years. Koa is a 10-year-old chocolate Lab. The rescue dog's win comes nearly a year after she beat cancer. In 2021, a vet diagnosed her with Grade 1 soft tissue sarcoma. It took two years and 17 treatments of fractional radiation. Doctors finally declared her cancer-free in 2023.

Her owner is Kristina Welsh, an emergency veterinarian. She adopted Koa when she was just six weeks old. Someone found the puppy wandering near the highway and brought her to the animal hospital for treatment.

Kristina Welsh, the dog's pet parent and an emergency veterinarian in Carlsbad, Calif., was by Koa's side throughout her treatment.

Rescue Dog Overcomes Cancer

"It was love at first sight!" Welsh told People. "Koa is the most confident, boldest dog I have ever met! She is very independent! Her favorite passion is definitely surfing. However, she's an amazing retriever and will place the ball right in your hand to play fetch!"

So why surfing? Well, the rescue dog discovered her knack for the sport accidentally.

"Years ago, I had my niece visit me, and she was scared of the water but a big dog lover. I convinced her to go to the beach to see if she and Koa would ride around on the surfboard together. By the end of the day, they were pushing each other off the board and having a blast," Welsh explained. "Koa had a surf competition in Huntington Beach days before she started radiation. I firmly believe it set her up with a positive mental outlook, and she rode that high right into the hospital!"

She reflected on how cancer changed the rescue dog.

"I do think the cancer was slowly draining her, and I had no idea, even as a veterinarian. Days after her surgery, I saw her more active than she had been in over a year," Welsh says.

After completing her treatment, Welsh decided her dog was ready for competition.

"It was absolutely incredible! Koa surfed the best she ever had that day!" she said. "But at the end of the day, it was just another Saturday for her surfing with her pals!"