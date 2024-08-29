Singer Under Fire For Returning Adopted Dog To Shelter

Singer Lily Allen recently drew controversy after she confirmed she returned her former adopted dog to an animal shelter. She claimed that the animal ruined her life. Speaking on the BBC podcast Miss Me?, she discussed the incident.

"She ate all three of our passports and they had our visas in. I cannot tell you how much money it cost me to get everything replaced because it was in COVID. And so it was just an absolute logistical nightmare," Allen said. "Because the father of my children lives in England, I couldn't get them back to see their dad for like four months, five months, because this f—king dog had eaten the passports. And I just couldn't look at her. I was like, 'You've ruined my life.'"

She that it was a "very badly behaved dog." "And I really tried very hard with her, but it just didn't work out," she said.

Afterwards, Allen had to take to social media to defend herself from backlash. She said that she didn't understand why people were so angry with her.

Lily Allen Talks Dog

"People have been furiously reacting to a deliberately distorted cobbling together of quotes designed to make people angry and as a result, I've received some really abhorrent messages including death threats," Allen wrote on Monday. "Some of the most disgusting comments have been all over my social media channels, and I'm really not surprised because this is exactly what those articles are designed to do."

She explained that her former adopted dog had issues with anxiety and acted out. Allen said the shelter agreed it wasn't working out. She wrote, "It was a volunteer from the shelter who would come and dog sit her when we were away, and after many months and much deliberation everyone was in agreement that our home wasn't the best fit for Mary."

Allen also clarified the stance that she was laughing in response to PETA.

"People laugh when they talk about painful things all the time, it's quite normal," Allen replied. "I've clarified that we didn't abandon her and that she was rehomed with people we knew almost immediately. Why are you perpetuating lies ? What kind of animal welfare charity tries to shame someone for wanting to improve the welfare of an animal. Your post is dangerous."