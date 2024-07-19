Texas Town Unleashes Drones To Rescue Dog With Bowl Stuck On Her Head

An entire town rallied together to rescue a dog stuck in an unlucky spot on, and they did so with the help of drones!

According to the NY Post, Manvel, a suburb outside of Houston, has been plagued with hot weather all week. On Tuesday, a dog was reported to have had its head stuck inside of a bowl. The combination of a muggy 95 degrees, and a poor pup running all over with a bowl sucked to its face had many worried for the pup's life.

The unlucky dog was quickly named 'Jughead' by several neighbors who caught as glimpse of the unfortunate situation. Jughead is a Labrador retriever mix and was tough to get a hold of once stuck in the bowl. The dog took off at every chance, which prompted a more focused rescue effort from the town of Manvel.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

On Tuesday night, the Manvel Police Department took to Facebook to call for backup. The post urged Manvel residents to fan out in attempt to locate, and eventually sedate, Jughead. Moreover, Manvel's mayor Dan Davis shared to Facebook the report of his efforts in searching for the pup. While Mayor Davis was unsuccessful in finding Jughead, his actions were appreciated.

Dog Gets Stuck in Bowl and Town Rallies to Rescue

Luckily, Jughead was found later Tuesday evening, hiding from the heat under a house. This rescue came after Jughead had been struck by a sedation "dart" earlier in the day. Manvel police shared reports of the rescue to Facebook, making sure to thank all who volunteered time and effort in the rescue of Jughead, while also letting the community know Jughead was en route to the vet.

The Facebook post garnered great feedback from the community. One comment called all involved in the rescue "amazing." Another emphasized that their own heart was "so happy" to hear of Jughead's rescue.

Perhaps most interestingly, the drones sent out by the Manvel Police Department did not seem to play much of a role in the rescue of Jughead. Sometimes, good old-fashioned manpower and teamwork still reign supreme in a world of technology.