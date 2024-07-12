Blind Hiker and His Guide Dog Survived for Days on Trail Before Rescue

A U.S. Coast Guard crew rescued a 55-year-old blind hiker and his dog who had been stranded on a remote trail in southwest Oregon for days.

According to Wednesday's announcement, the man, who authorities identified by age and the fact that he's legally blind, set out to hike the Rogue River Trail with his friend and guide dog on July 3 or 4.

The trail extends roughly 40 miles between Grave Creek and Big Bend. According to AllTrails, it takes an average of 15 hours and 19 minutes to complete. While popular for backpacking, it's generally considered a challenging route.

By July 6, they hiked about nine miles out, but the man started showing signs of heat exhaustion. Because they didn't have cell phone service, the man's friend left in search of help. He hiked toward Gold Beach, which is about 70 miles away, in search of reception. He eventually reached a spot where he could call 911.

Rescuing the blind hiker

Then, local, state, and federal authorities hatched a rescue plan and departed in the early morning hours of July 8. They located him by 9 a.m. However, they discovered that the man could not walk and the area was too rough for a wheel litter (it's like a search and rescue gurney), so they dispatched a helicopter.

In a video of the rescue, filmed from the helicopter, a rescue diver rappels down to the man and his dog. Then, the crew lowers a basket to the rocky terrain next to a creek. Next, you can see the man sitting in the basket with his dog between his legs. Finally, the crew pulls the basket inside the helicopter. Authorities say afterward, the man and his dog were transported to Grants Pass Airport, where they received emergency medical treatment.

Although authorities did not release details about the man's condition, they shared images of the him and his dog posing with the rescue team. He appeared to be in good health and good spirit.