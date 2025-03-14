12-Year-Old Boy In Critical Condition After Tree Falls On Hime While He Was Walking Home From School

A 12-year-old boy is in critical condition after a tree fell on him while he was walking home from school. The incident happened in Boscawen, New Hampshire on March 7.

12-year-old Kyle Murray was walking home from school during a wind storm that caused the tree to fall on top of him. He suffered major injuries.

"Kyle suffered major injuries and is currently in a medically induced coma," police said. According to the 12-year-old's mom Danielle, a girl came to her door to get help. After Kyle got off the bus, the wind knocked a tree on top of the 12-year-old.

12-Year-Old In Serious Condition

"He was just pinned under the tree face down, and breathing with an abnormal breath," she said via WMUR. "He wasn't talking or anything."

Now, the 12-year-old is in critical condition at the Boston Children's Hospital. He suffered "two small brain bleeds, swelling of the brain, a spleen laceration, multiple fractured ribs, a broken pelvis, severed arteries in his pelvis, bleeding in his bladder, a broken ankle, and fluid in his abdomen."

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been providing updates on how the 12-year-old has been doing.

In one update, his mom wrote, "Kyle is doing so well! They took out the breathing tube last night so now he can have his arms unrestrained and advocate for himself for what he wants and needs. That has been a huge relief for my heart. Boy was he mad when they took out the tube..gritting his teeth and trying to growl in frustration. I don't blame him one bit! He has been able to sleep a bit last night and so have I! I got 4 hours of sleep strung together finally!!! Woohoo!"

She continued of the 12-year-old and his recovery, "While I was sleeping he woke up and tried to get up and was asking where he was. The nurse came in and told him he is in the hospital because a tree fell on him and that he is safe. He opened up his arms and reached out for me to give him a hug and a kiss just a minute ago. I can't describe how good that feels! Like all the light and happiness that's ever been felt by everyone combines just shining on my feet. I can kiss my sweet boys face. I'm on cloud 9 at the moment! So thankful for every milestone and improvement!!! Thank you God!"