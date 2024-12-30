Mississippi Teen Dies After Tree Falls On House During Severe Storm

Tragedy struck in Mississippi after a recent storm barreled through the state. A Mississippi teen died when a tree fell on her house. Additionally, two others got injured during the storm.

In a press statement to news outlet WLBT, Natchez, Miss. Police Chief Cal Green confirmed that 18-year-old Tykeria Rogers died during the storm. The tree fell on the front of her house during the storm, sadly crushing her. Emergency crews immediately responded to the situation.

Additionally, neighbors also came to her aid as well. They broke out the chainsaws and attempted to cut away the branches to save the Mississippi teen. Sadly, their combined efforts wasn't enough to save the girl. It's a tragedy. The police chief opened up about the teen's death.

"It's a tough pill to swallow," Green told WBLT. "It's so devastating."

Mississippi Teen Dies After Tree Falls

Meanwhile, two other people were injured as well during the accident. At this time, police haven't revealed the identity of those injured yet. Likewise, it's unknown if the Mississippi teen had lived at the home or if she was only visiting the residence when the storm blew through.

Malary White, Chief Communications Officer for the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), also weighed in on the tragedy. She said that two other people were injured during the storm. However, she didn't reveal the scope of their injuries or if they ended up in the hospital.

Severe storms blew through both Mississippi and Texas and December 28. At one point, a tornado was reported in the South. In Texas, one person died in northern Brazoria County. Meanwhile, the state also reported four non-lethal injuries as well.

"We are still conducting secondary searches and going through and ensuring that all the residents are accounted for," Brazoria County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Madison Polston told CNN. Generally, storms like this seem to strike more in the summer. But as the weekend shows, you never know when bad weather is going to strike. Strong winds can knock down trees, making them a potential hazard whenever storms come through. It's not the first time a tragedy like this has happened, and it probably won't be the last.