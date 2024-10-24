Golfer Dies After Tree Falls On Him In Freak Accident On Golf Course

In a tragic turn of events, a golfer has died while hitting the green. A tree fell on the unlucky golfer while he was at The Mook at Alderbrook golf course in Tillamook County, Oregon.

Following his passing, the course released a Facebook statement about the tragedy, calling it terrible accident. They wrote, "It is with heavy hearts that we inform you of a tragic accident on our golf course involving one of our cherished and faithful golfers, Bob Dunn. We are deeply saddened by this news and extend our sincerest condolences to his family and love ones during this difficult time."

The organization continued, "Bob was not only a dedicated member of our golf course community, but also a beloved friend to many. His presence on the course brought joy and camaraderie, and he will be profoundly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family,offering them comfort and strength as they navigate this unimaginable loss. We encourage everyone to respect their privacy and join us in honoring Bob's memory."

68-year-old Bob Dunn died with an alder tree fell on him. "That tree came down without any wind. Just a crack, and boom, it was down," Hugh Ragle, who was playing golf with Dunn, told The Oregonian. "We were just in the wrong spot at the wrong time."

Firefighters had to use a chainsaw to free the man. Sadly, he passed away at the hospital from his injuries.

"Our heartfelt thoughts go out to the family and friends of this unfortunate, tragic event," the Tillamook Fire District said.

The Mook at Alderbrook managing partners Patrick Zweifel and Michael Freeman also offered a memorial for the man. They offered for friends to share memories of the golfer. They wrote, "If you would like to share messages of sympathy or support for the family, please feel free to contact the Pro Shop, and we will do our best to convey your sentiments. Thank you for understanding and compassion during this difficult time."