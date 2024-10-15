12-Year-Old Boy Dies After Tree Falls On Him While Playing Outside

A 12-year-old boy was just enjoying the outdoors. It's fall so maybe he loved to see the leaves change colors or enjoyed jumping in leaf piles. It's something I did as a kid. Sadly, the 12-year-old boy was unable to move out of the way when a tree fell.

It's possible he never saw it coming. We like to think we can dodge anything (even bullets in our minds), but trees can collapse quickly and without warning. Sadly, the 12-year-old died when the tree fell on him in his backyard. Authorities believe that windy weather conditions likely played a factor.

Lawrence Township Police Department officers responded to the urgent call that a tree fell on the young child, according to a release.

"Officers were able to free the juvenile from under the fallen tree and began CPR," the release read. Sadly, the 12-year-old passed away later at the hospital. "The victim was transported to Capital Health System — Regional Medical Center by Lawrence Township EMS. Where he later succumbed to his injuries."

Tree Kills 12-Year-Old

The boy had been playing in the backyard with his friend when the accident occurred.

"Investigators determined that the juvenile was playing with a friend in his backyard. When the tree was blown over by gusty winds, striking the juvenile and causing fatal injuries," the message stated.

Given the sad nature of the death, the Lawrence Township School District "will have counselors available this week to assist students and staff." They're also using therapy dogs.

Members of the Mercer County Traumatic Loss Coalition "will be on school grounds to provide assistance," police added.

While weather played a role, there's some signs you can tell if a tree is in danger of collapsing. For one, if you notice any dead branches or rotten roots, it's a strong indicator that the tree has tree rot. Basically the wood rots from the inside outward, causing the tree to weaken and fall over.

That's also true of hollow spots in the plant as well and soft spots. Of course, if you notice one leaning, you should probably steer clear. But sometimes, accidents just happen.