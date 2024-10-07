South Carolina Man Details Terrifying Moment A Tree Fell On Him During Helene: "They Thought I Was Dead"

A South Carolina man nearly died during the deadly Hurricane Helene storm. A tree ended up falling on his house and crashing through, pinning the father of three.

In a statement on Facebook, the Charlotte Fire Department said some of its first responders assisted in York County, South Carolina. Officials detailed the unbelievable survival of the South Carolina man. David Hamner got trapped under a large tree when it fell on the 2000 block of Poinsett Drive in Rock Hill, S.C.

"Battalion 3, Engine 11, Rescue 10, USAR 1, and Engine 43 worked tirelessly for over an hour to free the individual," the department said in its statement. "Thanks to their teamwork and dedication, the patient was successfully extricated and transported to a local hospital."

After getting rescued, the South Carolina man gave first responders a thumbs-up to show his appreciation. They took him to the hospital where they later released him. Hamner thought he was going to die when the large tree fell on him. Speaking with ABC affiliate WSOC, he said firefighter's told him to focus on breathing and to keep fighting.

"They thought I was dead multiple times, and if I wasn't dead, my whole left side was going to be completely crushed," Hamner told the outlet. "And by the grace of God, after tests, I walked out of the hospital without a broken bone."

South Carolina Man Nearly Crushed

According to Hamner, his family was asleep when Helene hit the Carolinas. A tree fell through his bedroom and onto the mastered. While his wife freed herself, Hamner could not. "The Hamner family were woken up by a massive tree ripping through their home, pinning the parents in their beds," stated a GoFundMe established by Brandon Guffey to help the family. "Sherri [David's wife] was able to get free, and the neighbors helped as the children were able to get out of the home."

The South Carolina man questioned if he was going to die. "I did have a few conversations with God," he told WJZY. "There was a moment or two when I was questioning 'Is this really it?' "

He tried to reassure his family even through this difficult time.

"I knew she was upset and concerned, and I was mainly just for [my wife], a little bit for the rescuers let them know 'I'm okay, do what you got to do,'" Hamner said, per WJZY.

Following the disaster, the South Carolina man and his family will have to rebuild.

"Insurance should certainly help, but this will be a long road while they have to rebuild their lives," Guffey wrote. "If you are able to help this family in our community to ease their way back. I'm sure they would be grateful. If you are not able to help financially, please continue to keep them in your daily prayers."