Young Child Returning Home From Life-Saving Procedure Among Dead In Pennsylvania Plane Crash

A young child and her mother are among the dead after a deadly Pennsylvania plane crash. A medical jet crashed in the middle of a Philadelphia street. Footage showed the plane erupting in a fireball. Sadly, everyone on board died.

Victims included the young child, her mother, a paramedic, a doctor, and two pilots. They were transporting the young child after she received life-saving treatment. Shai Gold, a spokesman for Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, confirmed that the young child had gone to receive treatment. It's an unfortunate end to her harrowing story.

"She did her course of care — she was going home," Gold said. "She fought quite a lot to survive, and unfortunately, this tragedy on the way home."

A charity had raised funds for the girl to travel from Mexico to the United States for life-saving treatment. She had been treated at Shriners Children's Hospital in Philadelphia.

Child Dies In Plane Crash

"Shriners Children's is heartbroken to confirm that one of our pediatric patients and the child's mother were aboard the Jet Rescue Air Ambulance that crashed in Philadelphia this evening," the facility said in a statement.

"The patient had received care from Shriners Children's Philadelphia nd was being transported back to her home country in Mexico on a contracted air ambulance when the crash happened. Because of patient privacy concerns, we cannot say any more about the patient and her family at this time."

Spokesperson Mel Bower also said they had celebrated her recovery just hours before.

She said, "It's extremely hard and extremely difficult, those that were involved directly in her care were very aware that she was going to be traveling home and there had actually been a send off for her."

Meanwhile, Mayor Parker also said, "Many people on the ground - in parking lots, on streets, in cars and homes in the area - were injured."

The plane crashed just 30 seconds after take off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport. Jet Rescue Air Ambulance released a statement about the crash. It said, "Our immediate concern is for the patients family, our personnel, their families and other victims that may have been hurt on the ground."