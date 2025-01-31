Heartbroken Husband Reveals The Moment He Realized His Wife Had Died In DC Plane Crash

More than 60 people died in a deadly DC plane crash. An American Airlines flight collided with an Army helicopter upon landing at Reagan National Airport.

Everyone on board both flights perished. A heartbroken husband has revealed the moment he learned that his wife had died in the DC plane crash. She had just texted him that she was landing in 20 minutes. However, she never arrived. He soon learned on social media that his wife's plane had crashed.

Hamaad Raza and Asra Hussain had only been married for two years, meeting while in college in Indiana. Hussain had been away on a business trip and was returning home when she was caught up in the deadly DC plane crash. He said that she was "kindest person I've ever met."

"She went above and beyond and then took a giant leap over that when it came to doing things for other people, for me, for her parents, for my parents," Raza told NBC 4 Washington.

Wife Dies In Plane Crash

Prior to the accident, Raza said his wife texted him "We're landing in 20 minutes." He was heading to the airport to pick her up. However, while waiting on her, he noticed a bunch of first responders headed to the Potomac River.

"I was waiting and I started seeing a bunch of EMS vehicles speeding past me, like way too many than normal," he told the outlet. He soon realized that his texts to his wife weren't going through. Heading to the terminal, he saw hundreds of emergency workers and his heart dropped.

Looking on social media, he realized his wife's plane had crashed.

"I show up to the airport, and my wife's not responding, and I look on Twitter and I see that it's her flight," he said. Although he hoped that she was okay, no one survived the fatal plane crash.

"It's just, feels crazy that it happened to us, to be honest," he told NBC 4 Washington. "I mean, it's like you see these things happen in the news, you see them happen in other countries."

What's worse is that he didn't get to say goodbye.

"Life is short. Hug your loved ones," Raza said. "Tell them you love them when they're getting on a flight. Check up on them. Text your family when you land."