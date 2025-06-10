You'll Never Believe What This Person Was Trying To Smuggle In Their Suitcase At The Airport

I don't envy airport security. I am sure they have seen it all. From people who forget luggage size requirements to those who try to sneak in firearms on planes, it is never a dull day in the office. However, I am sure few people anticipated what this person tried to sneak into their checked luggage. Discover what bizarre item this person was attempting to smuggle in their suitcase.

You'll Never Believe What This Person Was Trying To Smuggle In Their Suitcase

When scanning someone's luggage at the airport, I'm sure the average person expects to find nothing out of the ordinary. However, when security scanned this Indian national's suitcase, they found it full of venomous pit vipers. That's right, this person's suitcase was full of deadly, venomous snakes; how terrifying. CBS News shares that the passenger was stopped "after flying into the financial capital Mumbai, India, from Thailand."

Indian customs officials found "44 Indonesian pit vipers" inside his checked luggage. Along with the pit vipers, the passenger also had three Spider-tailed horned vipers, which are also venomous. Not to mention the five Asian Leaf turtles. Mumbai Customs shared a social media post of all the critters inside this person's luggage.

Not The First Occurrence

While I wish I could say this was the first event of its kind, unfortunately, it is not. There are countless stories of people trying to smuggle animals, some potentially dangerous, into airports. One man tried to smuggle a turtle down his pants. Additionally, CBS News shares that back in February, officials at the Mumbai airport also stopped a smuggler with "five Siamang gibbons, and a small ape native to the forests of Indonesia."

This is much different from the typical smuggling of gold, cash, cannabis, or cocaine. However, it's like I said, it is never a dull day at the office. Now, it's only a matter of time before another passenger tries to smuggle something odd in their suitcase.