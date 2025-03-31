Yosemite National Park Worker Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances

The National Park Service has lost an employee. A Yosemite National Park worker was found dead under mysterious circumstances at the park. Now, the FBI is investigating her death.

While the NPS declined to identify the woman, it appears that she worked for Yosemite Hospitality. The exact nature of her death remains a mystery at this point. However, it does not appear to be a natural death. Authorities confirmed that the Yosemite worker had severe injuries. They also confirmed that the woman was 34 years old and from Fresno, California.

"The NPS Investigative Services Branch is investigating the death alongside the Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner's Office and Federal Bureau of Investigation," the statement said, adding "no further information is available at this time."

Yosemite Death

They found her inside an employee housing unit, severely injured. Tony Botti, a spokesperson for the Fresno County Sheriff's Office, confirmed that she passed away the next day from her injury. They have labeled the Yosemite death as potentially suspicious.

"We at the Sheriff's Office are assisting in the investigation to see if it is indeed suspicious," Botti said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times. "Nothing lends itself to that at this point." We'll see what becomes of their investigation.

The Yosemite death is not the only recent death to plague the National Park Service. 62-year-old Troy Hagwood and his wife died in a fiery car crash earlier this month. He had been traveling in Virginia when their vehicle struck a tree. The couple died in the resulting wreckage.