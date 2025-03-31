Yosemite National Park Worker Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances

The National Park Service has lost an employee. A Yosemite National Park worker was found dead under mysterious circumstances at the park. Now, the FBI is investigating her death.
While the NPS declined to identify the woman, it appears that she worked for Yosemite Hospitality. The exact nature of her death remains a mystery at this point. However, it does not appear to be a natural death. Authorities confirmed that the Yosemite worker had severe injuries. They also confirmed that the woman was 34 years old and from Fresno, California.
"The NPS Investigative Services Branch is investigating the death alongside the Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner's Office and Federal Bureau of Investigation," the statement said, adding "no further information is available at this time."
Yosemite Death
They found her inside an employee housing unit, severely injured. Tony Botti, a spokesperson for the Fresno County Sheriff's Office, confirmed that she passed away the next day from her injury. They have labeled the Yosemite death as potentially suspicious.
